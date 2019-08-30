Report: These Videos of a Teen Target Shooting with His Mom Got Him Banned from School

A Colorado teen was banned from school until a “threat assessment hearing” could be held to determine whether it would be safe for him to return to the student population, according to gun blog Rally for Our Rights and The Complete Colorado.

The ban was later reversed, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Loveland High School in Loveland, Colorado, implemented the ban after a tip arrived through the school’s “Safe 2 Tell” program, which allows individuals to report potential threats to the school administration.

The tip was apparently that Nathan Myers, a clean-cut 16-year-old, had gone shooting with his mom and posted a video of the guns and their outing online.

That was enough for someone to consider Myers a potential threat and turn him in, which seems reasonable since all mass shooters practice with their mothers before doing the unthinkable.

It turns out that (like many other government-instituted programs) Safe 2 Tell is utterly mindless, because even when the police investigate a student like Myers, which they did, the school can’t allow the student back without holding a “Threat Assessment Hearing,” according to Rally for Our Rights.

(This, I’m told, is part of the school’s new experiential learning program titled “Everyday Soviet Life: Informants, Kangaroo Courts and a Mindless System.” And apparently the school’s doing a great job of simulating a Soviet-like atmosphere, complete with power outages, bread lines at the cafeteria, and a ruling class of football players and cheerleaders who can make unimportant students who offend them disappear.)

After the report, police officers paid Nathan and his mom, Justine Myers, a visit to assess the situation. After visiting with the mother and son, the police determined Nathan was not a threat, according to BearingArms.com, a pro-gun news blog classified as trustworthy by Newsguard.

But law enforcement saying you’re not a threat doesn’t impact the need for a threat assessment hearing, because, you know, people with education degrees can better assess threats than law enforcement officers can.

Threat assessment hearings, in case you’re wondering, sound like lots of fun — if by fun you mean being put under a microscope by a bunch of self-satisfied, quasi-educated bureaucrats and educators who hold the future in one hand and (likely) a straight Democratic ballot in the other.

And how many of those bureaucrats would be there to assess young Myers’ situation? That would be seven. Seven government employees who are almost impossible to fire and who probably hold the view that guns kill people every chance they get — especially if held by a white cop dealing with a black suspect.

Nathan and his mom’s task, were the Seven to convene, would be to “make their case.”

What kind of case would they have needed to make?

A case for his not being a threat? Not owning guns? Not hating other students? Not being afflicted by the inevitable nihilism that attends the godless worldview public schools now teach and that leads to mass shootings?

Would they need to prove he’s not a Republican? Not a Trump supporter? Not a Pisces? The bureaucrats didn’t seem to have an answer.

After the hubbub started Wednesday, officials at the Thompson School District realized what they were getting themselves into and reversed the original ban. According to The Complete Colorado, TSD officials apologized and cleared Myers. It’s unclear whether the threat assessment process took place.

What is clear is that officials met with Myers and his parents for what the family said was roughly 5 minutes and then rescinded the ban.

“We walked in, they gave him a big envelope with his homework in it and immediately apologized,” Justine Myers said, according to The Complete Colorado.

“They told him he was a good kid, they liked him, and they never believed he was making a threat against the school, but that ‘you know we have to do this.’”

The Western Journal has reached out to the Thompson School District for confirmation and comment, but the district did not immediately respond.

When it comes to government-run programs, no one in charge pays a price when the customers aren’t satisfied — one reason why government programs are often ineffective and inefficient. The Myers family is just the latest example of government ineptitude.

Any human being with a half a brain would dismiss this silliness in a heartbeat. It took TSD officials two days. Sounds good enough for a government operation, I guess.

