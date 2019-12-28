Report: Warren's Own Brother Pokes Hole in Her Working-Class Story

As Elizabeth Warren slips in the polls and struggles with fundraising, even more embarrassing news about the Massachusetts senator is ready to kick her while she’s down.

The revelation is set to do more harm to a reputation already damaged by her greatly exaggerated claims of Native American ancestry.

According to a Monday report from The Boston Globe, Warren’s frequently referenced Cherokee roots are not the only fibs she’s been spinning about her family.

Warren’s own brother is reportedly disputing her version of their father’s career, seemingly a deceitful attempt to play up her working-class roots.

While Warren claims her dad worked a stint as a janitor, her brother David Herring says her version of events is a lie.

“When she called her dad a janitor during the early stages of this, David was furious,” Pamela Winblood, a Warren supporter and former longtime friend of Herring, said.

“He said, ‘My Dad was never a janitor.’ I said, ‘Well, he was a maintenance man.’”

According to The Globe, Warren referred to her dad as a “maintenance man” prior to her presidential run.

While work from the two jobs are related, there’s no doubt their primary functions are different.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with important janitorial work, but it appears as though this is simply another one of Warren’s pandering spins on the truth.

For those familiar with Warren, this is not the first time the presidential hopeful has apparently had a hard time with facts.

The former Harvard professor claimed to be “American Indian” on her registration card for the Texas Bar and even insisted her own mother’s Native American heritage was so strong that her father was forced to elope with her to escape his disapproving family.

Her claims of native ancestry turned out to be a total lie.

Although she is not as Cherokee as she asserted she is, reports have discovered that one of her ancestors did have dealings with the tribe — through brutal Indian wars and even as an enforcer involved with the death march now known as the Trail of Tears.

Far from being a member of America’s indigenous population, it appears as though Warren’s ancestors were the ones Native Americans were actively trying to avoid.

Judging by the senator’s falling poll numbers, it looks like modern-day Americans are doing the same with her.

With the 2020 election now in sight, this is not a good time for even more of Warren’s claims to be exposed as complete fabrications.

