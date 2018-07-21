SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Report: WH Communications Official, Ex-Fox News Exec Questioned in Sexual Harassment Probe

By Jack Davis
July 21, 2018 at 7:59am
Print

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine was interviewed by prosecutors investigating sexual harassment at Fox News, according to a published report.

Shine, who was recently appointed White House communications director by President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury during 2017, according to The New York Times.

At that time, the network had been facing a string of sexual harassment complaints that led to the departure of chairman Roger Ailes in 2016 and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in 2017. Shine, although never accused of sexual harassment directly, was often accused of covering up what Ailes and O’Reilly were accused of doing, The Washington Post reported.

One claim against Fox, filed by former booking agent Laurie Luhn, claimed Shine was involved in the deal she made to resolve her complaints against Ailes and Fox, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Times said Shine never appeared before a grand jury, but did submit to an interview with lawyers from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York

TRENDING: GOP Challenger Pulls into Dead Heat in Oregon Governor’s Race

Ailes denied claims that he sexually harassed women at Fox. Shine has also denied any wrongdoing during his tenure at Fox.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not comment on the Times report.

Did Bill Shine know what was going on at Fox News?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told the Times that Shine “helped to build the most successful cable news network in American history amidst a deluge of criticism and outright ridicule.”

Fox’s critics, however, have been vocal about Trump naming Shine to the White House.

“Our president is telling the world he doesn’t care about creating a healthy work environment,” said Rudi Bakhtiar, a former Fox correspondent who claimed she was fired after reporting sexual harassment and later settled with Fox.

“It’s a boy’s club,” she said. “They take care of each other.”

The Times reported that the investigation at Fox appeared to end around the time of Ailes’s death in May 2017.

In an interview late last year, Rupert Murdoch, executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, downplayed the impact of the allegations.

RELATED: Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

“It’s all nonsense,” he said. “That was largely political because we are conservative.”

“There was a problem with our chief executive, sort of over the years, but isolated incidents,” Murdoch said, referencing Ailes. “As soon as we investigated he was out of the place in hours. Well, three or four days. And there’s been nothing else since then.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Fox News, sexual harassment, White House

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Melania TrumpLuca Bruno - WPA Pool/Getty

Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter Trying To Get a Quote

The Western Journal

Stormy’s Husband Files for Divorce, Seeks Custody of 7-Year-Old

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Jack Davis

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Russia Releases Video of New Underwater ‘Doomsday Machine’

Randy DeSoto

Trump Grants Vet's WishFox News Insider/YouTube

Trump Invites World War II Vet to Stage and Immediately Grants His Cherished Wish

Jarrett Stepman

The Golden Gate Bridge with the top obscured by fog.Getty Images

San Francisco’s So Liberal, They Can’t Afford Waiters

Chris Agee

A fighter jet flies over rebel-held areas of the city of SaidaMOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images

Report: Israel Shoots Down Syrian Fighter Jet After Entering Airspace

Michael Bastasch

Ancient granaries, part of the House on Fire ruins are shown here in the South Fork of Mule Canyon in the Bears Ears National Monument on May 12, 2017 outside Blanding, Utah.George Frey/Getty Images

Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.