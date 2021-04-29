A young mother in Pennsylvania earlier this month was brutally stabbed to death in her yard, allegedly by an illegal alien, and the tragedy occurred as the Biden administration continues to keep schools and businesses closed while the country’s southern border is wide open.

PhillyVoice reported Deborah Brandao, 33, was outside her home in Chester County with her children, ages 7 and 3, when 31-year-old Danelo Cavalcante approached her with a bag containing two knives.

Cops allege Cavalcante approached Brandao and attacked.

“Cavalcante showed up and attacked her, grabbing her by the hair and pulling her to the ground. Cavalcante then allegedly grabbed two knives from a bag and stabbed Brandao more than a dozen times,” PhillyVoice reported. “During the struggle, Brandao told her daughter to run for help. The child went to a neighbor, who called 911. Cavalcante fled the scene before police arrived.”

Police later apprehended the suspect in Virginia, and he will be tried for his alleged crimes back in Pennsylvania.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan commented on the brutal murder.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Two children are left without a mother. The pain these children and all of Deborah’s loved ones are enduring as a result of this depravity is horrific,” Ryan said. “We will ensure that the defendant is brought to justice for this cold-blooded, premeditated, and despicable act.”

Brandao and Cavalcante were reportedly once in a romantic relationship, as PhillyVoice portrayed this story as simply another tragic instance where domestic violence took the life of a woman.

But the outlet and the DA left out an interesting piece of information: according to Breitbart News, Cavalcante wasn’t even supposed to be in the country.

Do you anticipate the Biden administration doing anything about the border crisis?

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Breitbart News that they have placed a detainer on Cavalcante, requesting the local jail hold him until they are able to take him into federal custody for arrest and deportation,” Breitbart reported.

“Cavalcante has been extradited from Virginia back to Chester County, which often refuses to cooperate with ICE, and faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other crimes.”

The news that Cavalcante was reportedly in the country illegally when he allegedly murdered a mother in front of her children was also omitted by The Philadelphia Inquirer when it reported Brandao had a protective order against Cavalcante.

There are so many layers here that did a disservice to Brandoa, her traumatized children and now the public as we learn about it.

First off, restraining orders are never likely to serve as a deterrent for someone capable of murder. Women, when dealing with men they feel might threaten their lives, should buy, carry and train with firearms to defend their lives.

Secondly, if the report is accurate, why was Cavalcante not arrested and deported the moment a restraining order was filed?

As Breitbart asserted, Chester County officials chose Cavalcante over public safety and Brandoa’s life when they embraced sanctuary city policies. Apparently Cavalcante was deemed a threat by a court but not reported to ICE for deportation.

Another troubling angle of this story, beyond how corrupt the country’s Democratic Party-run sanctuary cities and counties are, is how equally corrupt the Democratic Party-run mainstream media is.

Why are two of Philadelphia’s largest news outlets omitting that a man who allegedly stabbed a mother a dozen times in front of her very young children may also be a criminal due to his immigration status? Because to reporters and other left-wing immigration activists, Cavalcante’s presence here, although reportedly illegal, superseded a mother’s right to life.

With the southern border essentially deemed an imaginary line to be ignored by border crossers, thanks to the immigration policies of President Joe Biden, there will no doubt be more needless and tragic killings in the years to come.

The federal government can’t even keep up with the violent criminal illegal aliens who are already here living and working. But every day, thanks to the Democrat-owned crisis on the border, more and more unvetted and potentially homicidal people flood across.

These people are without a doubt headed toward communities near you, as the federal government, the corporate media and sanctuary communities continue to put American citizens last.

