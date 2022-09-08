Reporter Asks Kari Lake if She'll Be Trump's VP, Gets Blown Away by Answer Proving She Is for the People

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has never been shy about her friendship with former President Donald Trump. However, she said that doesn’t mean she is interested in being his running mate should he run for president again in 2024.

On Wednesday, a reporter questioned Lake about the possibility of joining a presidential ticket alongside Trump.

“If Trump were to tap you to be VP, is that something you would consider?” the reporter asked.

As usual, Lake did not hesitate with her response.

“No. … First of all, I don’t like Washington, D.C. — especially don’t like it now,” she said. “It’s funny, though, that that question is asked, because for so long, many of you in the media have been trying to act like I don’t have the skill to run for governor.

“Now, apparently, I’m so skilled that you think I should be VP. So I take it as a compliment. Thank you for asking.”

BREAKING: Reporter asks @KariLake if she will be Trump’s VP, gets absolutely BLOWN ABACK by her answer pic.twitter.com/veNAE7N4q9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 8, 2022

Lake’s response was absolutely perfect for multiple reasons.

First, she did not fall into the trap of criticizing Trump or speculating about his potential 2024 run.

It is possible this reporter just wanted to know whether Lake would consider running with the former president and the question came from genuine curiosity. Given the record of the establishment media, however, that scenario is unlikely.

It is much more likely the reporter was trying to catch the GOP gubernatorial candidate saying something damaging.

Maybe he wanted her to say she would join a Trump ticket to create the narrative that she planned to abandon Arizonans after just two years, or maybe he wanted to set up some sort of animosity between the two Republicans.

Instead, Lake used the question as an opportunity to address criticisms about her qualifications to be governor.

Second, she showed her ability to focus on her core platform even when the establishment media attempts to distract her.

Like Trump, Lake has made disdain for the Washington establishment a big part of her campaign. These are the people Trump refers to as “the swamp.”

Even when a reporter asked a question that could have led Lake down a different path, she showed her ability to center her answer around one of the key issues she has focused on. That is a skill many politicians have not yet mastered, but Lake made it look easy.

Social media users took notice of Lake’s answer and praised her for it.

That’s such a Great answer “No I don’t like D.C. & especially now” that’s a classic response. I wish more Republican candidates would stay on point the way Kari Lake can. Honestly she really is very good. No matter what the question from the Press is she can stay on point. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 8, 2022

Might be the sharpest politician in the country right now. Beyond impressive. Happy she’s MAGA — dj lemahieu fan club (@fanclub2024) September 8, 2022

Politically, it was an amazing answer. I can easily see Lake running for President in 2032, if not in 2028. IMO, She would be wasted as VP. — ObjectiveKD (@KingDeplorables) September 8, 2022

The reporter pressed a bit further about the possibility of Lake running alongside Trump, but she never wavered from her course.

“Have you talked to Donald Trump about it?” he asked.

“I talk to President Trump all the time, and I have not talked to him about that, no,” Lake said. “I am applying for the job of Arizona governor, and I’m reaching out to the people every single day.”

She even took the opportunity to call out her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for not speaking to the media often.

“Where is Katie Hobbs right now?” Lake asked. “She should be standing right here, right here answering your questions. How often does she talk to you?

“If you’re MSNBC, maybe all the time. But if you want to ask her a pressing question, she cowers, and she’s a coward. I’m applying for a job, and the people of Arizona are the hiring manager, and they are my boss.”

Kari Lake is not perfect — no human on this earth is. She has made mistakes just like everyone else.

With that said, she is an outstanding speaker, and she seems to care deeply about the needs of Arizonans and Americans as a whole.

Those are qualities every voter should appreciate.

