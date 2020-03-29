Reporter Asks Trump to Send Message to Kids Under Lockdown, POTUS Doesn't Disappoint

President Donald Trump on Friday delivered a stirring message of patriotism and inspiration the children of America amid the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

During Friday’s coronavirus task force briefing, Owen Jensen of EWTN News, a Catholic news outlet, asked Trump about a population near and dear to Jensen’s heart.

“Millions of school kids across the country are home, including my own — bored, restless, learning a little bit online, but it’s better in the classroom. You know that,” Jensen said.

“And they’re — my kids, they want to crawl on the walls and climb on the walls, and my wife is about to lose it, right? So, many of them are watching right now. What would you say to those kids right now — elementary school, middle school, high school — what would you tell them right now, who are watching from home?”

Without batting an eye, Trump laid it on the line for children and adults.

TRENDING: Kathy Griffin Tried To Cut in Line for COVID Test, Turns Out She Had Diarrhea After Mexico Trip

“I would say that, ‘you are a citizen of the greatest country anywhere in the world. And we were attacked like nothing that’s happened possibly since 1917 — many, many years ago. We were attacked,'” Trump said.

“‘And we’re winning the battle and we’re going to win the war, and it’s not going to take, hopefully, that much longer. But we have to win the war,'” he said.

Trump said that duty knows no age barrier.

“And I would say that they have a duty to sit back, watch, behave, wash their hands, stay in the apartment with mom and dad — they look like they’re lucky to have you as a father — and just learn from it,” he said.

“But, you know, they’re — the young people have been tremendous. They — some of them are very happy not to go to school. You understand that. Perhaps yours, perhaps, not. But they’ve been — we’ve had no — we have literally had no problem. But again, they should just sit back and be very proud of our country, because we’re doing it for them. You know, ultimately we’re doing it for them, more than anything else, if you think about it,” Trump said.

Jensen’s question starts about the 1:29:50 mark on the video below.

Later, Trump was asked about individuals chafing under the current restrictions.

“I tell them: If it’s your life and it’s your safety and if we need more time, they’re not going to have a problem waiting it out. It’s life, it’s safety, and it’s our country. But we have to take care of people. At the same time, we want to get them out. They want to get out. Our country was built on that. But we have to make sure it’s safe, and everyone knows that,” Trump said.

The words complemented an earlier statement Trump made praising the public for its response to the crisis.

RELATED: 5,000 Respirator Masks Discovered in Washington National Cathedral, Donated to Hospitals

Do you think American youths can appreciate Trump's message? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (582 Votes) 12% (80 Votes)

“Throughout this ordeal, I have been awed and inspired by the American people more than anything else, more than anyone else. Americans of every walk of life have followed the guidelines, shown incredible compassion, and sacrificed greatly on behalf of their fellow citizens,” he said.

“I want every American to know that their selfless and heroic actions are saving lives. And I want them to know, and I’ve said it before, that I’m very proud to be their president. I’m very proud of the American people,” Trump said.

Trump noted that Americans have done what was asked, producing sights he never expected to see.

“I looked — last night, I was watching, and I’m looking down Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue,” he said in response to one reporter.

“John, there were no people in the street. I mean, normally, you wouldn’t be able to see the sidewalk. There would be cars all over it. It would be like rush-hour stuff. I’m looking at it and I’m saying ‘I can’t believe it. There are no cars. There are no people.’

“There wasn’t one person on Fifth Avenue walking down the street. I’ve never seen that before. You know, I guess, maybe at one o’clock in the morning, four o’clock in the morning, maybe. But I’ve never seen that before.”

Trump said that the United States will win the fight that has infiltrated every home in the nation.

“America is bravely battling this pandemic through cutting-edge science, medical innovation, and rational, deliberate, and determined vigilance. No effort will be spared in winning this war. We’re going to win the war. Hopefully, we’re going to win soon and with as few lives as possible lost.

“You see what’s going on all over the world. You see the lives, you see Italy, you see Spain, you see all of these countries going through so much, going through such hell,” Trump said.

“So I just want to thank everybody. I want to thank our great American citizens.”

He later added an optimistic view of the future.

“[W]e got hit by the invisible enemy and now you have countries all over the world reeling,” he said. “But we’re winning it, and we’ll be bigger and better and stronger than we were even before.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.