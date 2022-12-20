Reporter Blames Abbott to His Face for Illegals Invading Border, So Gov. Goes on Offense with Real Truth

Former President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are to blame for the sieve that is the southern border of the U.S.

So said Martha Raddatz of ABC News in an exchange with Abbott regarding the anticipated expiration this week of Title 42, which limits immigration for health reasons. The law was supposed to expire Wednesday, but a Monday Supreme Court decision has temporarily kept it in place

“You talk about border walls. You talk about open borders,” Raddatz said, “[But] I don’t think I’ve ever heard President Biden say, ‘We have an open border, come on over.’

“But people I have heard say it are [pointing at Abbott] you, our former president Trump or [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis.

“That message reverberates in Mexico and beyond. So they do get the message that it is an open border. Smugglers use all those kinds of statements,” Raddatz said.

Exercising admirable self-control with a measured response to such a willfully ignorant question, Abbot replied: “It was known from the time that Joe Biden got elected that Joe Biden supported open borders. It is known by the cartels.

“They have sophisticated information. Whether or not the Biden administration is going to enforce the immigration laws or not is known across world, but most importantly known among the cartels.

Raddatz reported on ABC that 2 million individuals have crossed the southern border into the U.S. this year. About 2,500 per day were flooding into El Paso in recent days, she said, swamping Texas.

If and when Title 42 — designed to keep out people who could be health risks — expires, the number of border invaders is expected to be 18,000 per day.

That can be extrapolated to more than 6.5 million per year.

Unless courts intervene, lifting of Title 42 will result in “total chaos,” according to Abbott.

Raddatz was skeptical about retaining Title 42, saying it was aimed at COVID, which, she implied, is no longer a health risk.

“Whether it’s COVID or some other issue,” Abbott countered. “When you have people coming from across the globe without knowing at all what their health and status is, that almost by definition is a public health risk,” and he indicated the risk provided “every reason” to keep Title 42 in place.

“Some do come across with COVID and no one knows exactly who comes across with COVID.

“These people are not tested when they come across the border. And, so, who knows how many people have COVID? Who knows what other type of disease they may have? The answer is nobody knows, because nobody is testing them,” Abbott said.

Hanging her objection on unnamed critics, Raddatz said Abbott’s health objections reflect “hypocrisy.” She brought an ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt into the segment to say: “They have been fighting to end COVID restrictions everywhere since the beginning.

“And now, all of a sudden, they want a public health restriction solely when it comes to asylum seekers,” Gelernt said.

“I think the real game here is that they’re trying to close the border.”

You think, counselor? When millions have entered and potentially more millions will enter the U.S. illegally?

Abbott acknowledged there are individuals seeking to enter the U.S. because they need to seek asylum from persecution in their home countries. They have legal means to do so, he said, but they are being pushed back because of illegal migrants.

In her report, Raddatz pointed out how easy it is to illegally cross the border into the U.S., despite a more than $4 billion effort by Abbott and others.

When that has failed, and small Texas cities have been overrun, Abbott, without apology, has bused some 14,000 migrants to what he described as areas that “self-identify” as sanctuary cities.

But the reality is that for a long time — except briefly during the Trump years — business and political interests have undercut the national will required to protect the country and its border.

That, more than anything, explains the ongoing influx of migrants whose entry continues to compromise the ability of the United States to retain its identity as a nation.

Half-baked, malicious questions by reporters don’t help, either.

