Reporter Can Be Heard Asking About Dead Migrant Child as Media Is Herded from Room - Biden Just Smiles

Silence, and what appeared to be a smirk, greeted a reporter who sought to use a White House photo op to hurl a question at President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sat for the usual photo op of two world leaders. During the start of a video of the photo op posted to Twitter by Town Hall, one journalist can be heard asking about a dead, illegal immigrant minor.

“President Biden doesn’t take questions from reporters after a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. One reporter is briefly heard asking about the migrant child who died in U.S. custody,” Town Hall posted.

The two leaders offered brief remarks. Biden held a card in his hand as he spoke.

“Together, we’re supporting Ukraine. I can’t thank you enough for your significant support for Ukraine, it matters a great deal, and for your leadership, the partnership, and the challenge,” Biden said.

“Also, we signed a defense cooperation agreement, and I appreciate that as well. We’re going to, and thank you for letting us station two destroyers in Spain. And together, we’re, you’re helping us face the challenge, we’re both facing the challenges of migration in the Western Hemisphere. You’re doing a heck of a job,” he said.

Sanchez then spoke about the partnership supporting Ukraine, the economy and climate change.

“So, President Biden, I do believe that the world needs a U.S. President that is committed to fighting the good fight, like you do. And you can count on Spain in that endeavor,” he said.

At that point, the media was ushered out amid a flurry of shouted, but unanswered, questions.

It was during that flurry where Biden offered little more than what appeared to be a smirk.

According to ABC, Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, 17, died Wednesday in a shelter located in Safety Harbor, Florida.

“The seventeen-year-old unaccompanied child from Honduras was referred to HHS care on May 5 and placed at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services in Safety Harbor, Florida,” a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services said.

“As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, ORR’s Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children and UC Program Monitoring Team are closely reviewing the case,” the statement said.

A report from CBS said that in March, a 4-year-old Honduran child who entered the U.S. illegally died. The child was in HHS custody in Michigan at the time of her death, CBS reported.

As a candidate for president, Biden had attacked his predecessor over the issue of deaths of illegal immigrant minors.

“Over the last year, six children have tragically died in U.S. custody at the border. It’s unacceptable,” Biden said in 2019, according to Fox News. “It’s not who we are. And silence is complicity. It’s on all of us to stand up and speak out. America is a nation of immigrants. We must guarantee everyone’s treated with dignity.”

