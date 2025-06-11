Reporter Dismayed After Karoline Leavitt Crushes Her: 'What a Stupid Question'

Anyone who’s followed President Donald Trump already knows that he enjoys employing strong-willed women throughout his administration.

Beginning in his first term and continuing into his second one, Trump has deployed plenty of women who have no problem clapping back — especially at the establishment media.

The president’s current White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is seemingly cut from that same cloth, as one dismayed reporter learned Wednesday.

During the White House media briefing, Jasmine Wright, a NOTUS reporter who cut her teeth at CNN, asked Leavitt whether Trump supports peaceful protests, potentially against this coming Saturday’s highly anticipated military celebration parade. (Note: NOTUS stands for “News of the United States,” according to the organization’s website.)

“The president absolutely supports peaceful protests,” Leavitt responded. “He supports the First Amendment, he supports the right of Americans to make their voices heard.

“He does not support violence of any kind. He does not support assaulting law enforcement officers who are simply trying to do their job.

“It’s very clear for the president what he supports and what he does not. Unfortunately for Democrats, that line has not been made clear, and they’ve allowed this unrest and this violence to continue and the president has had to step in.”

“So if there were peaceful protests on Saturday for the military parade, President Trump would allow it?” Wright asked in follow-up.

“Of course the president supports peaceful presidents,” a slightly incredulous-sounding Leavitt responded. “What a stupid question.”

A viral clip of this exchange, shared by Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg, added a little more context, showing that Wright was clearly miffed at Leavitt’s last quip.

Check it out for yourself below:

NEW: White House reporter visibly flustered after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calls her question “stupid.” Reporter: Will President Trump allow peaceful protests at the military parade on Saturday? Leavitt: “Of course the President supports peaceful protests. What a stupid… pic.twitter.com/9D7tVNg9MQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025

After having her question called stupid, Wright made a face and flicked her hair.

Look, it’s hard to drum up much sympathy for Wright, given what’s been discussed above: She should know better.

And I’m not even talking about her sad attempt at a “gotcha” question (for what it’s worth, NOTUS reported this straight when it covered the event) against the typically steely Leavitt.

The winds are changing. Rampant anti-Trumpism is a relic of the 45th presidential administration.

Trump’s dominating electoral victory in November cemented that the American majority wanted this guy to try and right the ship.

People stopped caring about anti-Trumpism (well, those with more than two brain cells) and simply want the facts. Is the country getting better? Can I afford next month’s utilities? Do I have to keep cutting out certain items from my grocery list?

Stop trying to push this clearly debunked notion that Trump is some sort of dictator — which Wright’s questioning clearly was leaning toward — on the cusp of unraveling the Constitution, when he’s clearly just a president trying to help the most Americans he can over the next four years.

Will he bat 1.000? Of course not — not even Reagan did that.

But Americans are ready to let Trump’s actions speak for themselves and judge the end results based on what they see.

They — and the Trump administration — don’t want to hear this other drivel from the establishment.

Good.

