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Reporter Loses Credential After Bizarre Courtroom Behavior During Lindsay Clancy Trial

 By Bryan Chai  August 25, 2026 at 5:41pm
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It’s something of an unspoken rule that when you’re a reporter covering any story — let alone one involving three dead children — that the reporter should present oneself with an air of decorum, respect, and impartiality.

For one now-former Vanity Fair contributor, perhaps that rule should’ve actually been vocalized better to her.

See if you can spot who that ex-contributor was below:

The grinning, winking lady in green was identified as reporter Brittany Romano — and the backlash was understandably swift.

Romano was excoriated on social media for her bizarre behavior, and that backlash clearly reached Vanity Fair, who had seemingly hired Romano for a piece on Clancy.

According to the New York Post, the firestorm of controversy kicked up by Romano ultimately led Vanity Fair to wish her the best on all of her future endeavors.

Vanity Fair apparently didn’t like Romano grinning and winking in a trial that’s trying to determine if Lindsay Clancy should be found guilty of murdering her three children by strangling them with exercise bands, or if she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

(Lost amid much of the online discourse surrounding Clancy is that she has already pleaded guilty to killing her children. The trial is now trying to determine if she should be held responsible for her actions.)

Meanwhile, the New Haven Register reported more details that bring into question what Romano was ever doing in that courtroom gallery in any sort of a journalistic capacity.

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Namely, it appears that Romano literally grew up with Clancy, and that’s according to video of Romano herself now circulating on social media:

For her part, Romano has largely lashed out at both her critics and critics of Clancy.

In fact, a cursory glance at her X profile shows that she’s one of the loudest Clancy defenders on social media.

The defense of Clancy also apparently involved completely baseless accusations that the husband at the heart of this tragedy somehow bears culpability:

While the Lindsay Clancy trial is still active, it is largely winding down, with the final witness having been called up already, per ABC News.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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