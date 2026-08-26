Reporter Loses Credential After Bizarre Courtroom Behavior During Lindsay Clancy Trial

It’s something of an unspoken rule that when you’re a reporter covering any story — let alone one involving three dead children — that the reporter should present oneself with an air of decorum, respect, and impartiality.

For one now-former Vanity Fair contributor, perhaps that rule should’ve actually been vocalized better to her.

See if you can spot who that ex-contributor was below:

Glamour contributor winks at the camera during the Lindsay Clancy trial. Clancy is on trial for murdering her three children by strangling them with exercise bands, and Brittany Romano thought it was a good time to give the camera a wink. Romano is now lashing out against… pic.twitter.com/e5YbMBTlFS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2026

The grinning, winking lady in green was identified as reporter Brittany Romano — and the backlash was understandably swift.

Romano was excoriated on social media for her bizarre behavior, and that backlash clearly reached Vanity Fair, who had seemingly hired Romano for a piece on Clancy.

According to the New York Post, the firestorm of controversy kicked up by Romano ultimately led Vanity Fair to wish her the best on all of her future endeavors.

Vanity Fair apparently didn’t like Romano grinning and winking in a trial that’s trying to determine if Lindsay Clancy should be found guilty of murdering her three children by strangling them with exercise bands, or if she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

(Lost amid much of the online discourse surrounding Clancy is that she has already pleaded guilty to killing her children. The trial is now trying to determine if she should be held responsible for her actions.)

Meanwhile, the New Haven Register reported more details that bring into question what Romano was ever doing in that courtroom gallery in any sort of a journalistic capacity.

The woman in the green dress who drew backlash for her upbeat demeanor during the Lindsay Clancy trial has been identified as writer and editor Brittany Romano. She remained unapologetic while defending her behavior on social media, calling critics “losers” and telling them to… pic.twitter.com/e3iaDc3UMj — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) August 25, 2026

Namely, it appears that Romano literally grew up with Clancy, and that’s according to video of Romano herself now circulating on social media:

1) Did she have a liquid lunch and then go to court?

2) Her dad was like hey I saw you at the murder trial, why weren’t you smiling? pic.twitter.com/mvMMnXMtF1 — Jay (@jaybronious) August 25, 2026

For her part, Romano has largely lashed out at both her critics and critics of Clancy.

In fact, a cursory glance at her X profile shows that she’s one of the loudest Clancy defenders on social media.

The defense of Clancy also apparently involved completely baseless accusations that the husband at the heart of this tragedy somehow bears culpability:

Lolol you cover this despite her lying husband love that for u — Brittany Romano (@BrittanyLRomano) August 20, 2026

While the Lindsay Clancy trial is still active, it is largely winding down, with the final witness having been called up already, per ABC News.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.