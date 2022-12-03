Reporter Makes First Post Since Going Missing from NBC After Pelosi Retraction, Reveals Location

Miguel Almaguer, an NBC News correspondent who reportedly was suspended over his Nov. 4 report on Paul Pelosi’s attack, has posted photos on Instagram revealing his location after his sudden disappearance from the public eye.

Almaguer’s now-removed report on NBC’s “Today” show went viral when he made previously unknown revelations regarding the attack.

Police said Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted in their San Francisco home on Oct. 28 by David DePape, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada. The attacker had reportedly intended to harm Nancy Pelosi, but she was out of state at the time.

Pelosi’s assailant reportedly allowed him to use the bathroom, where he was able to call 911. When police arrived, they were apparently let in by Pelosi, who then ended up struggling with DePape over a hammer at the house’s entryway.

But according to Almaguer’s report, Paul Pelosi opened the door for police and “did not immediately declare an emergency.”

As Aguilar reported at the time:

“Sources familiar with what unfolded in the Pelosi residence [told NBC News] … after a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi.

“The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.

“According to court documents, when the officer asked what was going on, [DePape] smiled and said, ‘Everything’s good.’ But instantaneously, a struggle ensued, as police clearly saw David DePape strike Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer. After tackling the suspect, officers rushed to Mr. Pelosi, who was lying in a pool of blood.”

Almaguer added, “Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear.”

Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his arm.

Almaguer’s report was quickly retracted with an editor’s note, which said, “This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

Aside from that note, NBC has not yet specified how Almaguer failed in his reporting, though a source inside NBC told Fox News Digital that Almaguer’s report was removed for citing a “biased” source.

Almaguer was reportedly suspended, though NBC has not officially confirmed this.

His report caused many to question the actual events that occurred on the night of the attack.

DePape has since been charged with the attempted kidnapping and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

After NBC removed his report, Almaguer stopped posting on social media and disappeared from the public eye — until Nov. 16, when the UK’s Daily Mail captured him on camera at a local California supermarket carrying a bouquet of flowers.

He again went missing until last week, when he posted photos of himself with his parents in Barcelona, Spain. Friends commented on the Instagram post, wishing him a happy Thanksgiving.

Eight days later, he shared another set of photos with him and his family in Paris.

Neither post gave any details in the caption except for his location, and Almaguer has still not replied to requests for comment on his report of Pelosi’s attack.

