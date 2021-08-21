Reporter Nails Joe Biden as He Leaves Room: 'Why Do You Continue to Trust the Taliban, Mr. President?'

President Joe Biden has made some really awful decisions, but one reporter called him out on the most dangerous and puzzling of them all.

After Biden wrapped up his final remarks on the evacuation of Afghanistan in a carefully controlled news conference Friday, he abruptly turned his back to the media and left the lecturn as reporters peppered him with more questions.

And that was the moment when one unidentified male reporter’s voice rose above the din of the others to ask the question that every sane, informed human is wondering right now: “Why do you continue to trust the Taliban, Mr. President?”

Since announcing that American forces would be leaving Afghanistan at the end of the month, the country has swiftly begun falling back into Taliban rule.

Meanwhile, some 11,000 Americans are essentially stranded behind enemy lines with another 80,000 Afghan allies in danger and also in need of rescue, according to The Washington Post.

But Biden isn’t worried about them — America is working with the Taliban to get them out of the country, so it won’t be a problem at all, right?

Not even close. During the same news conference, Scott Detrow of NPR challenged Biden on his ridiculous earlier assertion that Americans were not having trouble leaving, but the president stuck to his story.

Detrow pointed out that the video evidence makes it abundantly clear that those fleeing are reportedly being beaten and threatened by Taliban forces at these checkpoints surrounding the Kabul airport that Biden is putting his faith into.

Still, Biden claimed all was well with the terrorist organization as the arbiters of air travel for those wishing to flee.

“To the best of our knowledge, the Taliban checkpoints, they are letting through people showing American passports,” Biden assured Detrow.

This was the same narrative Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley advanced in his remarks Wednesday, somehow also expressing faith in the Islamic extremists to “facilitate safe passage of American citizens, U.S. passport holders, to the airport.”

“And that’s the primary means, and under the current conditions, that’s the primary effort,” Milley added. “We have the capability to do other things if necessary.”

Whatever their claims, the White House and the Pentagon have left the fate of Afghanistan and all still trapped there in the hands of violent savages who have no external motivation or goodwill to do anything but slaughter and oppress.

These are the same people fond of beheadings and honor killings, a regime whose dominance is already forcing women back under head coverings with much worse likely to come — even as they pinky promise to be nice to females (America’s strongly worded statement ought to do it).

The administration apparently has so much faith in the terrorist organization that it won’t even call the Taliban an enemy, as stammering Pentagon spokesman John Kirby demonstrated earlier this week.

Because of Biden’s incompetence — or worse, calculated corruption — America has no leverage against the brutal incoming regime, nor does it even have a significant remaining presence there to help those stranded.

Biden trusts the Taliban because he has nothing else at his disposal at this point. His foreign policy blunder has assured the U.S. of that.

From start to finish, every decision the president has made furthered the humanitarian crisis and military humiliation, including trusting the Taliban to allow Americans to flee to safety.

And the only thing the American people can trust is that Biden will continue to mess it all up.

