A Gold Star family visiting Washington this week to lay their daughter to rest was attacked by a Politico reporter online after the family members toured the Capitol, and most of them were photographed without wearing masks.\r\n\r\nKCRA-TV reported U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was among the 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomb last month at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, was laid to rest on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nThe outlet previously reported that Gee, who was 23-years-old at the time of her death, was honored late last month in a ceremony in California where she was remembered as being passionate about her service.\r\n\r\nIn an Instagram post just before her death, Gee posted a photo of herself holding a baby.\r\n\r\nOne of the last Instagram posts from fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee in Kabul, who was killed in the suicide blast. She\u2019s holding a rescued infant.\r\n\u201cI love my job\u201d.\r\n\r\nShe was 23. RIP. pic.twitter.com\/NUmR0KLp2n\r\n\r\n\u2014 Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 28, 2021\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cI love my job,\u201d she captioned it.\r\n\r\nGee was taken this week to her final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Her family, who had traveled to the Washington area from California, reportedly decided to visit the Capitol while they were in the area this week.\r\n\r\nSemper Fidelis\r\nToday, Sergeant Nicole L. Gee was laid to rest during a full honors funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.\r\n\r\nRest easy, Sgt. We have the watch. pic.twitter.com\/Ju8gvbzsdw\r\n\r\n\u2014 2nd Marine Logistics Group (@2ndMLG) September 29, 2021\r\n\r\n\r\nRepublican Rep. Tom McClintock, the representative for the family\u2019s district, had publicly grieved with the family after Gee\u2019s death.\r\n\r\nHe posted a photo of the fallen soldier on Twitter after she was killed.\r\n\r\n23 year old Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee from Roseville is the definition of an American hero. A selfless Marine who put her country before herself was lost in the line of duty while helping evacuate Americans and our allies in Afghanistan. Remember her name. pic.twitter.com\/7DOkeYbyCM\r\n\u2014 Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) August 28, 2021\r\n\r\n\r\nMcClintock was reportedly the reason Gee\u2019s family was at the Capitol on Wednesday, as he had offered them a tour. This seemed to anger Politico reporter Heather Caygle.\r\n\r\nPolitico's Heather Caygle previews the week ahead in Washington https:\/\/t.co\/ZA0tVY5atM pic.twitter.com\/Z4RuzTauaY\r\n\u2014 Washington Journal (@cspanwj) February 26, 2018\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a since-deleted tweet, Caygle posted an image of the family touring the building.\r\n\r\n\u201cMasks requirement in the House,\u201d she wrote to her 50,000 followers. \u201cTours not allowed\u2026 Yet here we are -- group of 9, only 2 in masks.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe tweet was taken down, but an archived version\u00a0of it is still available online.\r\n\r\nFormer Republican Sen. Jim DeMint posted a screenshot of Caygle\u2019s tweet and pointed out that after criticizing the grieving Gold Star family, it looked like the reporter gave an image of maskless reporters surrounding Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia her approval.\r\n\r\n\u201cSame reporter. Mocks family of fallen marine on small private Capitol tour without masks. 2 hours later celebrates photo of dozens of journalists on top of each other without masks. Vain media thinks of themselves as the true heroes,\u201d DeMint commented.\r\n\r\nSame reporter. Mocks family of fallen marine on small private Capitol tour without masks. 2 hours later celebrates photo of dozens of journalists on top of each other without masks. Vain media thinks of themselves as the true heroes. #JournalismIsDead pic.twitter.com\/0MHSeCk4Sw\r\n\u2014 Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) September 30, 2021\r\n\r\n\r\nDeMint used the tag "#JournalismIsDead."\r\n\r\nAs of Saturday, Caygle's Twitter account has either been deactivated or deleted. When attempting to view posts from her account, a message from Twitter reads: "This Tweet is from an account that no longer exists."