Reporter Quits NYT Sports Outlet After Getting Caught with NFL Coach - Her Resignation Letter Is Making Things Worse

She could have stepped aside quietly. At least that would have signaled contrition and perhaps even some newfound humility.

Instead, she chose defiance, deflection, and self-promotion.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, married NFL reporter Dianna Russini, recently embroiled in an apparent infidelity scandal involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, posted a tone-deaf letter announcing her resignation from The Athletic, the sports journalism wing of The New York Times, prompting backlash from X users who blasted her for failing to take ownership of her mistakes.

“I have come to this decision with deep sadness but with clarity about what is right for me, my family, and the work I have spent my career building,” Russini wrote in a resignation letter to Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg of The Athletic.

Indeed, Russini and her career constituted the letter’s main theme.

“You and I have already publicly addressed the recent attacks against me,” she continued, “and I have nothing to add publicly to what we have said.”

By “recent attacks,” Russini meant the fallout from a Page Six story about her and Vrabel published earlier this month. The story included photos of the pair taken in late March at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. Those photos showed, among other things, Russini and Vrabel standing face-to-face with their fingers interlocked.

Vrabel has been married to his wife Jen for 26 years, while Russini is married with two children.

Unfortunately, Russini’s resignation letter, which she chose to make public, made no acknowledgement of the people who her semi-intimate moment with Vrabel, the NFL’s 2025 Coach of the Year, might have harmed. That moment, even if innocent of the worst possible connotations, at minimum showed poor judgment.

So too did Russini’s decision to publish a letter so obsessively focused on herself.

First, she blamed “commentators in various media” for engaging in “self-feeding speculation” that she described as “simply unmoored from the facts.” With that in mind, she declared “no interest in submitting to a public inquiry” that has already caused her tremendous damage.

Hence, her decision to resign.

“I do so,” she wrote, “not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Russini’s career did indeed loom large throughout her resignation letter.

“Over a career spanning more than fifteen years in sports journalism — at NBC, ESPN, and The Athletic — I have built a body of work I am proud of,” she added. “I have broken stories, earned the trust of sources across the league, and been guided by the highest standards of professional conduct. That record speaks for itself.”

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

Notably, Russini had comments turned off on X. That probably insulated her from a good deal of scorn. After all, more than 13.8 million users had viewed her post as of Wednesday morning.

Still, some of those users shared her post and expressed disbelief at its tone deafness.

So let me get this straight… Dianna takes zero accountability and doesn’t even apologize. She’s proud of her career and doesn’t want it to be tarnished (by her own actions). I’d grade this an F- in execution. https://t.co/YgPKedBTkT — Jeff Sunday (@TheDegenWeekly) April 14, 2026

Comments turned off

Blames media coverage and employer for leaks

Defiant instead of apologetic which appears to maintain innocence. https://t.co/kA6k2zlHHm — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) April 14, 2026

Ah yes. Nothing like quitting your job because you’re in the right. Happens all the time https://t.co/oJmPQei4db — Pat (@BarstoolPAT) April 14, 2026

No one, of course, should revel in Russini’s misfortune. And certainly no Christian should take pleasure in raking her over the coals for whatever happened with Vrabel.

Moreover, from her point of view, her resignation cannot possibly feel like justice. After all, does anyone seriously believe that Vrabel will resign from the Patriots over the appearance of infidelity? To Russini, that must feel terribly unfair.

It seems, however, that outside observers recognize what she, in her moment of public humiliation, cannot see at all.

In short, misfortune has befallen Russini not, as she believes, because others have targeted her for persecution. The fatal flaw of self-obsession comes through clearly in her resignation letter. That flaw, if left unchecked, affects a person’s judgment and eventually gets him or her into trouble.

Take it from someone who knows.

Thus, because we wish Russini well, we pray that she finds humility in this period of personal darkness.

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