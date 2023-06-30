Reporter Says He Called Secret Biden Phone Central to Bribery Scandal - And Joe Answered

A journalist claims that when he dialed a cell phone number found in a trove of Hunter Biden documents, he reached President Joe Biden.

Reporter John Solomon made the claim in a segment of Real America’s Voice that was posted to Twitter Wednesday. Solomon did not produce an audio tape of the call or anything else to substantiate the claim.

“There had been some documents that law enforcement had gotten to other media. One of those documents got leaked to me, and it had a cell phone number that Hunter Biden was paying for, so I figured this was my chance. I’ve been trying to get fair comment from Hunter Biden, so I’m gonna call the cell phone!” Solomon said.

John Solomon is an American treasure.

Busts Joe Biden on his secret global burner phone. pic.twitter.com/CfvFnq460t — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 28, 2023

“So I called the cell phone, and guess who picked up the phone? Joe Biden!” he said.

“Joe Biden! Boy was he shocked when he got — when he picked up the phone and found out it was me. He hung up pretty quickly!” he said.

On Sunday, Peter Schweizer of the Government Accountability Institute claimed that during the time he was vice president in the Obama administration, Joe Biden used a satellite phone paid for by a business operated by Hunter Biden.

Will Biden’s secret cell phone logs become a critical piece of evidence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (2290 Votes) No: 5% (121 Votes)

“It’s interesting. What is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s vice president of the United States? It’s not the government phone. It’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone,” Schweizer said.

“We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world,” he said.

Breaking: @peterschweizer reports Joe Biden was using secret cell phone. pic.twitter.com/J04SMXPz65 — Defund NPR–Defund Democrats (@defundnpr3) June 25, 2023



Schweizer said the tip was shared with House Republicans investigating the Bidens.

“We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven’t already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was,” he said.

Schweizer said he hopes investigators have been able to learn about the phone’s activity.

Amid allegations from whistleblowers that the federal government’s investigation of Hunter Biden was marred by political interference, the Republican chairs of three House committees are seeking answers, according to Politico.

“The Committees must obtain the first-hand testimony from these individuals to fully assess the serious allegations,” House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith of Missouri, Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Oversight Chair James Comer of Kentucky wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Danny Werfel and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

“Please be aware that the Committees will resort to compulsory process to obtain the required testimony,” the letter said.

The letter named 11 Justice Department employees and two IRS staffers they want to speak to and noted that they may interview others as well.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.