Reporter Stunned as NASCAR Fans Reveal What They Signed on Finish Line At Daytona 500: 'F*** Joe Biden'

The NASCAR season kicked off last weekend with an exciting Daytona 500 race in Florida. Throughout the race, fans were not shy in sharing their opinions about the current president.

A tradition of the Daytona 500 is allowing fans to sign the finish line before the race. As fans made their way to the checkered line, WOFL interviewed a man in Trump hat to ask him his plans for the signature.

“What are you going to sign on the finish line?” a reporter asked in footage obtained by Mediaite.

“What do you think I’m gonna sign?” the man responded. “I’m gonna sign, ‘F*** Joe Biden.'”

The reporter was obviously caught off guard and quickly began walking away from the fan.

“That’s the risk we have here when we broadcast live from the track,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Omg this is the best thing ever! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KYjKePc2xK — Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) February 20, 2022

After his first attempt, the reporter approached a second man wearing an American flag shirt. He asked him what he was going to sign, in hopes of a better answer for the broadcast.

“I just did, would you like to see what I wrote?” the fan said.

The reporter asked if the signature was clean, and the fan said it was not. Clearly rattled by his second failure to get a safe response for the air, the reporter wandered off once again.

To be clear, writing vulgar phrases about President Joe Biden is not going to solve the problems facing the country. However, the response from these fans does underline a widespread feeling in Americans today.

Anti-Biden chants have been prevalent at NASCAR events for months now. The viral “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant began at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race last year.

After Brandon Brown won 2021 Sparks 300 at Talladega, fans began chanting “F*** Joe Biden” in the background of his post-race interview. The interviewer instead suggested the fans were chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon!”







The phrase gained massive popularity among critics of the president, and Brown even unveiled a new “LGB” car design in January.

The main sponsor of the car was LGBCoin.io, a cryptocurrency company. The not-so-subtle implication was that “LGB” was an acronym meant to represent “Let’s Go Brandon.”

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown is now the driver of the “Let’s Go Brandon” @LGBcoin_io car 🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/XO05FDvZ1B — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) December 30, 2021

NASCAR banned the design because LGBCoin.io was “not an approved sponsorship to be on the car,” Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass wrote on Twitter.

NASCAR has made the final decision that the LGBcoin sponsorship for Brandon Brown is not an approved sponsorship to be on the car. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 5, 2022

Try as they might, NASCAR has been unable to rid the sport of politics, particularly from those who are dissatisfied with the current administration.

