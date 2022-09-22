Reporter Trace Gallagher Gets Dream Gig at Fox News - All Thanks to Chris Wallace

Fox News reporter Trace Gallagher will be taking over as host of “FOX News @ Night,” replacing Shannon Bream who moved to “Fox News Sunday.”

Featuring segments and coverage of major news, “FOX News @ Night” was established in 2017 and runs during prime time in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, The Hill reported.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott made the announcement on Wednesday and Gallagher will begin hosting on Oct. 3 from Fox’s Los Angeles studio, Fox News reported.

“When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage,” Scott said regarding the move, Fox reported.

Gallagher said he is looking forward to this new role that he will be taking on at the network.

“It’s an honor to lead Fox News @ Night and I look forward to breaking down the major headlines for our audience across the country every evening,” Gallagher said.

This shuffling at Fox comes after Chris Wallace, who formerly anchored “Fox News Sunday,” left to join the streaming service CNN+, Media Right News reported.

Unfortunately for Wallace, CNN+ folded and shut down just weeks after its launch, NBC News reported.

Wallace’s departure left the anchor chair for “Fox News Sunday” open, so Bream was moved there earlier in September, Fox reported.

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News,” Bream said when she moved to host “Fox News Sunday,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role,” Bream added.

Though Gallagher will be anchoring “FOX News @ Night” he will also continue his work as Fox’s chief breaking news correspondent, Fox reported.

Gallagher has been with Fox for decades, since its 1996 launch, in fact, The Hill reported.

He primarily worked as one of the network’s top breaking news correspondents but also filled in on daytime hosting spots.

Most recently, Gallagher has continued to cover major breaking news like Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the Russia-Ukraine war, Fox reported.

The “FOX News @ Night” show has a wide audience and has recorded about 1.1 million viewers in the past quarter, Fox reported.

“The newscast regularly beats its cable news competition across the board,” Fox reported.

