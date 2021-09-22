Share
Reporters Furious After Screaming White House Staffers Block Them from Asking Biden a Single Question

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2021 at 6:41am
White House reporters are protesting after President Joe Biden’s handlers did their best imitation of screaming banshees as they blocked reporters from asking him questions during British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to the White House on Tuesday.

Johnson and Biden held a brief photo op in the Oval Office during which Johnson answered questions from the British media.

As he finished his answers, the race was on between White House staff yelling at reporters that it was time to leave and reporters trying to get in a question as Biden impassively observed the screeching scrum.

Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

Ed O’Keefe of CBS News said he was able to ask Biden for his reaction to events at the nation’s southern border, where waves of illegal Haitian immigrants have swamped the region around Del Rio, Texas.

O’Keefe tweeted that he heard Biden say “violence is not justified.”

The comment appeared linked to media claims that Border Patrol agents on horseback were using whips in their efforts to control the mass of migrants. In fact, they were holding the horses’ reins.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Steve Portnoy said editorial members of the media pool confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki to make a formal complaint about the incident.

“The entire editorial component of the US pool went immediately into Jen Psaki’s office to register a formal complaint that no American reporters were recognized for questions in the president’s Oval Office, and that wranglers loudly shouted over the president as he seemed to give an answer to Ed O’Keefe’s question about the situation at the Southern Border,” he said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Biden’s answer could not be heard over the shouting.

“Psaki was unaware that the incident had occurred, and suggested that she was not in position to offer an immediate solution. Your pooler requested a press conference. Psaki suggested the president takes questions several times a week.”

Portnoy also addressed the incident on Twitter, writing Tuesday, “IN THE PRESIDENT’S OVAL OFFICE: Boris Johnson recognized two British reporters for questions. Joe Biden then signaled it was time for the press to leave, without taking any questions from his own press corps.”

Biden Issues Haunting Threat to Border Agents Who Defended Border on Horseback: 'Those People Will Pay'

The White House received a sound scolding from others for its tactics in protecting the president from the press.

Prior to the shrieking denouement of the photo op, Johnson had asked Biden about allowing a question or two, according to the New York Post.

“Good luck,” Biden said.

The questions came from British reporters, one of whom asked about Northern Ireland and the other an American government employee who killed a British teenager in a car crash.

Johnson then interjected a comment, but before he finished speaking, reporters were given the bum’s rush.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation