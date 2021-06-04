Commentary
Commentary

Reports: As Biden Leaves Border Open for Illegals, His Travel Restrictions Cost Americans Billions

Andrew Thornebrooke June 4, 2021 at 11:39am

President Joe Biden’s lax immigration policies may be resulting in a massive surge of illegal immigrants entering the country, but it turns out the president is quite hawkish when it comes to preventing legal border crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security and several states along the southern border now face an uncertain economic future as Biden is refusing to allow legal tourists to enter the nation from Mexico and did not approve any additional funding for DHS for the upcoming year, according to a Fox News report.

DHS normally receives funding from user fees paid for by legal border-crossers, according to Roll Call, meaning the department has been starkly affected by Biden’s refusal to allow legal tourism to resume.

A brief on the situation by Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy also found that Biden’s continued barring of legal border crossings will have disastrous effects for the economies of border counties, particularly in Texas, where a disaster was recently declared in response to the flood of illegal immigrants and associated violence and vandalism.

“The retail and hospitality sectors have been hit hard by the current ban on non-essential travel meant to contain the spread of the virus,” the brief stated. “This restriction has meant losses for these counties, as Mexican tourists and shoppers are unable to cross the border to buy goods and services. Mexican tourists and shoppers are a key component of these economies, and without them, the losses are likely to be unprecedented, causing an estimated reduction of nearly $4.9 billion in the GDP of these border counties (representing 6.1% of their total GDP).”

Trending:
Disgraced Democrat Ordered to Pay Hundreds of Thousands to Conservative Journalists and Media Outlet

This means that, even as Biden is allegedly resettling illegal immigrants across the country at taxpayer expense, he is also refusing to allow legal tourists to come into the country and spend their money in tourist-dependent economies throughout the border states.

How’s that for mixed-up priorities?

The crisis at the southern border is undeniable. It is so severe, in fact, that Vice President Kamala Harris is deliberately downplaying her role as border czar because of the atrocities the role is necessarily associated with.

Whether it be the rampant child abuse, record-breaking fentanyl seizures, inhumane cases of human smuggling or the many instances of sexual predators commingling with other migrants, Biden’s failure to do anything to secure the border from illegal crossings has cost America dearly in terms of both money and morality.

Should Biden end COVID-19 border lockdowns?

And yet, the president proves capable enough of utterly decimating the economies of American communities by enforcing unnecessary and scientifically dubious measures to prevent legal tourism, all in an effort to placate the COVID-19 doomsday cult.

This is despite a bipartisan letter signed by numerous lawmakers representing the affected counties, telling the president, “The health and safety of these communities, whether within or beyond the border, are of utmost importance to us. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates their guidance to support increased allowable activities, we now believe it is appropriate for the stringent restrictions to be reassessed to determine if the closures should be lifted.”

It is also despite another bipartisan letter signed by other lawmakers, pleading with the secretary of Homeland Security to “commit to a plan, benchmarks, and timeline for removing the restrictions to non-essential traffic through [land ports of entry].”

So what’s the deal? Why is the president allowing thousands upon thousands of illegal migrants to swarm the border while simultaneously pressing a boot to the neck of struggling border communities?

Why are California, Texas and Arizona all allowed to suffer massive economic losses due to Biden’s continued travel restrictions, even as the president refrains from requiring illegal border-crossers to be tested for COVID-19?

Related:
Revealed: The Way a Smuggler Made Biden's Border Patrol Give Him Free Rides to the Border

Is this an act of arbitrary tyranny? Or is it just the noncommittal tyranny of Biden’s typical absenteeism?

Alas, given Biden’s continued failure to visit the border or make anything resembling a meaningful policy proposal with regard to the border crisis, it appears that the answer may just be good old-fashioned incompetence.

What is certain is that Biden’s border policies are no longer limited to failures of security, but also failures of legal immigration, tourism and economics. His administration’s arbitrary rules are costing Americans billions even as people with no right to live here profit.

Something needs to change, and soon, lest Biden’s myriad crises spiral past the point of no return.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
Nationality
American
Topics of Expertise
Defense; Military Affairs; National Security




Deputies Are Fleeing LA County at a Shocking Rate as Sheriff Says Violence, Homelessness Are 'Existential Threats'
Watch Biden's Transgender Assistant Health Sec: I'm Here to Improve Americans' Mental Well-Being
Reports: As Biden Leaves Border Open for Illegals, His Travel Restrictions Cost Americans Billions
Gov. Abbott: 'Texas Is Going to Start Arresting Everybody Coming Across the Border'
Sanctuary City for Unborn Runs Planned Parenthood Out of Abortion Business
See more...

Conversation