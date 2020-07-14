Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden quoted Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong during a digital fundraising speech on Monday.

“We’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now,” Biden reportedly said, according to The Atlantic reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere.

The former vice president then cited what the pool report claimed was “an old Chinese proverb” reading: “Women hold up half the sky.”

Biden, who often quotes his family members and Irish poets, today quoted a Chinese proverb: “Women hold up half the sky.” “We’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now,” Biden said, via pooler @IsaacDovere, adding that he agreed with the term “she-cession” — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 13, 2020

The quote reportedly comes from a proclamation made by Mao about 70 years ago following China’s revolution, according to Fox News.

“Women hold up half the sky” became a common phrase in China and appeared on propaganda in factories, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden used the phrase while talking about how women have been economically affected by the coronavirus outbreak and praising the high percentage of female college valedictorians.

“Unless you take advantage of half or more of your brain power, you are never going to be in the position where you’re going to be able to compete internationally,” he said. “Women. Women. Women.”

Apparently the “ancient Chinese proverb” Biden cited tonight at a fundraiser was by…Mao Zedong pic.twitter.com/tZKRoHbC4e — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 14, 2020

Breitbart contended that the connection to Mao may not have been an accident, as a senior adviser to the Biden campaign also praised the dictator in 2009.

Anita Dunn said that Mao was one of her two “favorite political philosophers” during a speech she made while serving as then-President Barack Obama’s White House communications director.

“The third lesson and tip actually comes from two of my favorite political philosophers: Mao Zedong and Mother Teresa — not often coupled with each other, but the two people that I turn to most to basically deliver a simple point, which is, you’re going to make choices,” Dunn said.

“You’re going to challenge; you’re going to say, ‘Why not?’; you’re going to figure out how to do things that have never been done before.”

She later said she meant the reference to be ironic, according to The Hill.

Biden and President Donald Trump have traded attacks in recent days about connections to the communist nation, Fox reported.

Trump has criticized Hunter Biden’s financial ties to China, while Biden has pointed to Trump’s praise of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s early handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

