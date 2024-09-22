Reports Claim Jeep SUVs Bursting Into Flame Even When Turned Off, Investigation Launched

Federal investigators are looking into reports that some Jeeps can catch fire even when the ignition is off.

The investigation covers more than 781,000 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles that were made in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 model years, according to CBS.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of nine incidents, including one in which a person was injured.

No fatalities were reported.

In most cases, the NHTSA said, the “suspected origin” was “at the passenger front side of the engine compartment.”

“An ignition off vehicle fire can result in an increased risk of occupant injury, injury to persons outside the vehicle, and property damage, with little or no warning,” the report said.

When investigators contacted Stellantis, which makes Jeeps, they “learned of several thermal events originating at the power steering pump electrical connector in recent model year Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles,” the NHTSA said.

“The location of the pump connector is located at the passenger front side of the engine compartment, coinciding with the majority of fire reports,” its document said.

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating reports that the engines can catch fire on some Jeep SUVs and pickup trucks even with the ignition turned off. https://t.co/UZGvXzWwFj — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2024

Would you feel safe parking one of these vehicles in your garage? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (8 Votes) No: 96% (207 Votes)

The probe is designed to determine what causes the problem and how often it takes place.

No recall has been issued.

A recall could come at a later date if the problem is found to be widespread enough to warrant that step.

Stellantis, the parent company of the Jeep brand, said it is cooperating with the federal investigation.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, suggested vehicle owners park their Jeeps outside for now.

“If I owned one of these vehicles, I certainly wouldn’t want to park it in a garage,” Brooks said.

Last year, Jeep recalled more than 32,000 plug-in hybrid Wranglers due to a fire risk, according to the Detroit News.

Jeep said that recall was issued because it had learned of cases in which the vehicles caught fire when turned off.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.