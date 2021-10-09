A new claim is making the rounds of the media that members of Congress and their staff members are being treated with ivermectin.

The claim was posted on Twitter through the account of Dr. Pierre Kory, whose bio says he was formerly “ Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center at the University of Wisconsin.”

His tweet links to the website of the Front-Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance.

“Fun fact: Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID.. were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at http://flccc.net. None have gone to hospital. Just sayin’,” he tweeted.

Kory later offered further comment to those questioning a similar comment posted through the Twitter account of the alliance.

“To all the comments asking for sources/names for the below: 1) This came from a highly credible source inside Congress who has asked to remain anonymous 2) I would never divulge the medical treatments of individual members, nor do I know them myself I fully stand by this tweet,” he posted.

Daniel Horowitz, a senior editor a TheBlaze, tweeted, “I can verify this.”

As of Saturday morning, further verification was not published.

Ivermectin has been a controversial drug affiliated with treatment regimens for COVID-19.

The major use of the drug is to treat internal parasites in large animals such as horses and cows.

There is also a human use, as noted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea,” the FDA says on its website.

A doctor who was filling in at a rural Alberta hospital says he treated three COVID-19 patients with ivermectin, triggering a warning from the provincial health authority about the dangers of the controversial drug. https://t.co/Q3Fi5lB0vY — CBC News (@CBCNews) October 8, 2021

The FDA has not approved ivermectin in any form for use to treat COVID-19. The World Health Organization has said that its use should only be limited to clinical trials, because of uncertainty over the drug’s impacts on people.

However, multiple reports have emerged of individuals taking the drug. Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas has touted the use of the drug, according to Newsweek. Podcast host Joe Rogan listed ivermectin among the drugs he used when he came down with the disease.

“Thousands of physicians on the frontlines…want the option of administering ivermectin. Yet they are widely discouraged, even demonized…they face the loss of their livelihoods if they discuss it publicly.”

Medicine has been perverted when MDs can’t use a safe approved drug. https://t.co/re2ztbcjfk — Mary Beth Pfeiffer (@marybethpf) October 9, 2021

In the various anecdotal reports that have emerged, some individuals and doctors have reported success using the drug.

Other reports have emerged of individuals self-medicating who have suffered serious side effects.

Amid the various reports, it is often unclear which form of the drug was taken or in what dosage.

