SECTIONS
News
Print

Reports of Strange New 'Fizzing' Symptom Emerge in COVID Patients

Medical professionals from Children's National Hospital administer a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing site for children age 22 and under at Trinity University on April 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesMedical professionals from Children's National Hospital administer a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing site for children age 22 and under at Trinity University on April 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 11, 2020 at 11:09am
Print

Some patients have reported on social media a new coronavirus symptom described as “fizzing” throughout their body.

Doctors told the New York Post that while uncommon, this buzzing sensation could be one of the last symptoms a patient feels as the body fights COVID-19.

“Clearly it’s been identified, but we’re just not sure yet how widespread it is,” Dr. Daniel Griffin, chief of infectious disease at ProHealth Care Associates, said.

Patients have started posting symptoms they experienced on social media, including loss of smell and taste, breathlessness, dry cough, diarrhea, fever, aches, fatigue, strokes and seizures.

“People are used to being sick and then in a few days being all good,” Griffin said.

TRENDING: Brandon Straka Has Perfect Response to Model on Hate-Filled Rampage at Airport

“This infection seems to have this tail to it — a lingering fatigue,” he said

“There’s kind of a foggy, zombie-like state, where their eyes get glassy and they’re not quite as sharp.”

Twitter user Mia described the mysterious sensation as “an electric feeling on my skin.”

Do you feel you are getting enough information about the coronavirus from the mainstream media?

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, tweeted that her partner experienced a similar feeling.

“Along with the fever he had something we had not read about: sensitive skin,” Burke tweeted.

“His skin felt like it was burning – even when he barely had a fever of 99+. We literally used aloe gel for sunburn to soothe it.”

Another patient, Peter Jukes, said that even after he started to recover, “there are lingering ‘Covid’ feelings.”

RELATED: Corona Licker: California Woman Arrested for Ruining $1800 Worth of Groceries

“Hard to describe the alien, dissociated buzz in some parts of my body,” he tweeted.

Griffin said that the sensation could be created by disease-fighting “antibodies interfering with the way nerves work.”

Another doctor, Vipul Shah of telehealth service Pack Health, suggested it could be tied to fevers.

“If people aren’t used to having fevers, maybe their skin really does feel like an electric sensation,” he told the Post.

Other doctors have observed COVID-19 patients having strokes, blood clots and tingling or numbness in the extremities, called acroparesthesia, The New York Times reported.

Shah added that the tingling feeling itself does not mean people should go get tested right away.

“It’s not a symptom that’s been well described yet, so just make sure you’re still following isolation procedures,” he told the Post.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







John Legend Attacks Pastors in Anti-Easter Service Rant: Don't Let Them 'Kill Your Auntie'
Kentucky Government Plans to Force Quarantines for Those Attending Big Easter Services
Reports of Strange New 'Fizzing' Symptom Emerge in COVID Patients
Fox News' Chris Wallace Predicts 2020 Election Will Come Down to Trump's Coronavirus Response
Church Members Fined $500 for Attending Drive-In Service in Their Cars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×