Amid a contested presidential election, a toxic national political climate and threats to violate individual liberties from top Democrats, talk of secession is escalating.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday used a portion of his program to talk about a national breakup.

“I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” Limbaugh stunningly said.

“I see more and more people asking, ‘What in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York,’ especially if you’re talking about votes,” the host added.

TRENDING: House Republicans Demand Special Counsel Investigation Into Election Fraud

Texas, which brags of being a former independent republic before it joined the union in 1845, should walk away from the country and its dysfunctional ways, says a state representative from the Lone Star State’s Hill Country region.

Might we soon see amusement parks renamed to Seven Flags? Who knows for now, but #Texit is being revived in the hills and valleys west of the state capital in Austin.

State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, a Republican representing District 73 in the state House, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that he intends to introduce a bill allowing for a referendum on secession. Biedermann blasted the federal government in a post calling for an independent Texas.

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans,” Biedermann wrote. “That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.”

Biedermann wrote that a move to secede “perfectly aligns” with Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution.

“All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit,” that article reads. “The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”

The state representative then invoked the #Texit tag, which was popular for a short while some years ago online during the administration of former President Barack Obama — of which we might soon see a third term if Democrat Joe Biden is inaugurated.

If you’ve never visited Biedermann’s district, which covers Comal, Gillespie and Kendall counties in Texas, then you might not know the state lawmaker likely represents his constituents quite well.

The Texas Hill country runs west of Austin and north and northwest of the major population center of San Antonio. The residents of the unique region generally don’t align politically with people in New York’s five boroughs, as Limbaugh alluded to Wednesday.

RELATED: Trump Calls on 'Certain Very Important People' To Help Him Win Election

But would Biedermann and his fellow Texans really take such an extreme measure, such as promoting secession, to escape the madness in Washington? That remains to be seen.

KSAT-TV reported the lawmaker has not yet expounded on what he intends to propose in writing. That could be because the next legislative session doesn’t begin until next month.

There are also serious legal questions that haven’t been answered about Texas waving goodbye to the blue states and their baggage.

Would you support Texas seceding from the union? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (163 Votes) 7% (12 Votes)

In Texas v. White in 1869, post-Civil War, the Supreme Court ruled that Texas entered an “indestructible union” upon admission into the United States, and therefore would remain part of the family. It’s also unclear if other Texans would be on board with such a drastic move.

While secession would technically be unlawful, so too, arguably, are the Democrats’ plans for the country. Should they take the White House and the GOP’s Senate majority next month, they’ve signaled it might be open season on the Constitution and the liberties of their political adversaries.

Perhaps Biedermann’s statement might simply be symbolic.

Democrats could feel less justified in enacting their radical agendas if half of those they intend to rule over with an iron fist threaten to walk way from the table. Maybe the threat of Texan secession, should it become widely popular, will help to keep a few people in Washington from feeling as if they hold all the cards.

In any event, secession proposals have grown more popular, and more serious, in recent years as the country’s political and cultural divide has deepened.

A number of Californians started an unsuccessful secession movement after President Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017. The California Independence from the United States Initiative, or the “Calexit Initiative,” sought to declare the Golden State independent from the U.S. While the movement went nowhere, it was shockingly popular.

Texans, led by Biedermann, might also discuss such a measure in the coming months. Right now, Texas is leading the charge against questionable election results in other states.

The state, in a lawsuit filed this week, is asking the Supreme Court to mandate the battleground states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to change their slates of electors. Texas has been joined by 17 other states in its lawsuit.

If the idea of secession catches on in the Lone Star State, how long might it be before similar proposals are introduced in the legislatures of some of those other states that are backing Texas in the fight for election integrity?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.