GOP Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, left, and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, seen in a 2025 photo, reportedly were convinced by President Donald Trump to drop a demand to include the SAVE act in legislation to reopen the government.
GOP Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, left, and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, seen in a 2025 photo, reportedly were convinced by President Donald Trump to drop a demand to include the SAVE act in legislation to reopen the government. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett Drop SAVE Act Demands After Meeting with Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  February 3, 2026 at 6:19pm
President Donald Trump reportedly convinced Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Tim Burchett of Tennessee to drop their demand that the SAVE Act be included in legislation to reopen the government.

The House voted Tuesday to end the government shutdown — 217 to 214 — with 21 Republicans voting against the package and 21 Democrats voting for it.

Luna and Burchett both voted against the legislation, but voted in favor of the rule that allowed it to be considered by the whole House.

Trump signed the measure Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation includes five full-year appropriations bills, funding the Departments of Energy, Defense, Treasury, State, Labor, Transportation, Health and Human Services, and Education, plus funding for the judicial branch and various independent agencies through the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, The Hill reported.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security was only approved through Feb. 13, with Democrats seeking to block more dollars to the agency until they can win concessions regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Before the floor vote, Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill reported Monday, “Luna and Tim Burchett met with Trump at the WH today [and] they’re both YES votes on the rule tomorrow.”

The SAVE Act makes clear that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in federal and state elections.

It requires states to collect and document in-person proof of citizenship and remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

The bill also has criminal penalties for election officials who register people to vote who are not citizens.

While signing the legislation reopening the government, Trump said, “We need voter ID, by the way. … Who would not want voter ID? Only someone who wants to cheat.”

“The Democrats don’t want it, and the reason they don’t want it is they want to cheat,” he added.

Trump has called for the end of the filibuster in the Senate to pass voter integrity legislation.

Luna posted on social media that changing the rules to require a standing filibuster, where lawmakers actually have to speak continuously to delay legislation, may be in the works.

“I told you! President Trump was clear. [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer wanted to shut down the government to prevent ice operations. But the standing filibuster is very much so ‘in motion.'”

“[Senate Majority Leader John] Thune has stated that he is going to be discussing this with his conference. I have no reason to lie to anyone. Thank you POTUS. You are the GOAT !”

CNN data analyst Harry Enten recently reported that 83 percent of Americans favor requiring IDs to vote.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




