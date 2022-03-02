Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Chant 'Build the Wall' at Biden During SOTU

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden attempted to paint himself as the hero who will solve all of America’s problems.

The problem was that Biden himself is the one who created, or at least worsened, a large number of the crises plaguing the United States today.

One example is the crisis raging at the nation’s southern border.

When Biden entered office, the United States was well on its way to building a border wall pushed by former President Donald Trump. Yet almost as soon as he took office, the Democrat halted funding of that construction.

In April 2021, the president went even further and canceled any further work on the border wall.

“[The Department of Defense] has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners,” Pentagon spokesman Jamal Brown said at the time, according to Politico.

“Today’s action reflects this Administration’s continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families,” Brown said.

At the same time, Biden’s soft border policies have fueled an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration. According to the New York Post, about 220,000 illegal immigrants have evaded Border Patrol agents and entered the country in just the last five months.

There is debate over how effective the border wall would have been were it completed, and there is no real way to answer that question since Biden chose not to finish it.

However, the fact is that the United States, under Trump, did not face illegal immigration at anywhere near the scale we are now seeing.

During his address on Tuesday, Biden explained the need to address the insecurity at the border — insecurity that he himself contributed to.

“In order to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” the president said.

Democrats around the room stood and applauded as if this were some sort of groundbreaking idea.

Of course, Biden was simply admitting what Republicans have been saying for a long time.

Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were not fooled. As Democrats applauded, the two Republicans, along with a few others, chanted, “Build the wall!”

Boebert and Greene chanting build the wall

Biden can talk about securing the border all he wants, but actions speak louder than words.

Secure our border?!?!? You're the one who opened it!!!

Throughout his presidency so far, the Biden administration has signaled to illegal immigrants that it will turn a blind eye to their crimes.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced in September that he would no longer deport illegal immigrants who were “contributing members” of U.S. society.

“We are guided by the knowledge that there are individuals in our country who have been here for generations and contributed to our country’s well-being,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

“As we strive to provide them with a path to status, we will not work in conflict by spending resources seeking to remove those who do not pose a threat and, in fact, make our Nation stronger.”

While Trump constructed a structure meant to secure the southern border, Biden administration officials have all but asked migrants to illegally enter the country.

If Biden really wants to solve this crisis, finishing the wall would be a good place to start.

