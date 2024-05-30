Republican-Appointed Federal Judge Dies After Incident Near Courthouse
U.S. District Court Judge Larry Hicks died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Reno, Nevada.
Hicks, 80, was appointed by former President George W. Bush and was confirmed in 2001, according to KRNV-TV.
Reno police were called to a vehicle-pedestrian incident near the federal courthouse in Reno at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Hicks was taken to a hospital but died there.
Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with them in their investigation.
Impairment doesn’t appear to be a reason for the crash, police said, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
Hicks was a former Washoe County district attorney. He is the father of Washoe County DA Chris Hicks.
The family issue a statement that was published by KOLO-TV.
“Today, our community lost an extraordinary man. Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired, lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice,” the statement said.
“To us, he was first and foremost, a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension.”
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam issued a statement published by the Reno Gazette-Journal.
“Today’s news regarding the Honorable Judge Larry R. Hicks who served Nevada for over 53 years is tragic,” the statement said.
“Judge Hicks began his legal career in 1968 as a prosecutor in the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, ultimately serving as the District Attorney from 1974 through 1978. In 1978, Hicks became a partner in a private practice until his 2001 appointment as a U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Nevada.
“Despite his notable accomplishments, Judge Hicks once stated, ‘My greatest thrill in life is my family.’ His life philosophy was based on a balance of family, work, and self.”
The statement continued:
“Larry Hicks was a one of a kind man, revered in our community and, most importantly, beloved by his family. On behalf of my family and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Larry’s son Chris, the current District Attorney, and all of Larry’s family. Judge Hicks’ legacy will forever be noted in Washoe County.”
Per KOLO, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said that “On the behalf of the men and women of the Reno Police Departments, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Judge Hicks.
“Tragedies like this leave a lasting impact on our lives, particularly when they involve cherished members of our community.”
