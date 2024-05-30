Republican-Appointed Federal Judge Dies After Incident Near Courthouse

U.S. District Court Judge Larry Hicks died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Reno, Nevada.

Hicks, 80, was appointed by former President George W. Bush and was confirmed in 2001, according to KRNV-TV.

Reno police were called to a vehicle-pedestrian incident near the federal courthouse in Reno at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Hicks was taken to a hospital but died there.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with them in their investigation.

Impairment doesn’t appear to be a reason for the crash, police said, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

BREAKING: US District Court Judge Larry Hicks, who was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001, was killed in a crash in Nevada. Hicks was hit and killed by a car outside the federal courthouse in downtown Reno, Nevada.#news #sports #technology #health #business #fashion… pic.twitter.com/yqCVvdRFoh — blue pill red pill your choice (@andred928) May 30, 2024

Hicks was a former Washoe County district attorney. He is the father of Washoe County DA Chris Hicks.

The family issue a statement that was published by KOLO-TV.

“Today, our community lost an extraordinary man. Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired, lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice,” the statement said.

“To us, he was first and foremost, a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension.”

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam issued a statement published by the Reno Gazette-Journal.

“Today’s news regarding the Honorable Judge Larry R. Hicks who served Nevada for over 53 years is tragic,” the statement said.

“Judge Hicks began his legal career in 1968 as a prosecutor in the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, ultimately serving as the District Attorney from 1974 through 1978. In 1978, Hicks became a partner in a private practice until his 2001 appointment as a U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Nevada.

“Despite his notable accomplishments, Judge Hicks once stated, ‘My greatest thrill in life is my family.’ His life philosophy was based on a balance of family, work, and self.”

The statement continued:

“Larry Hicks was a one of a kind man, revered in our community and, most importantly, beloved by his family. On behalf of my family and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Larry’s son Chris, the current District Attorney, and all of Larry’s family. Judge Hicks’ legacy will forever be noted in Washoe County.”

Per KOLO, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said that “On the behalf of the men and women of the Reno Police Departments, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Judge Hicks.

“Tragedies like this leave a lasting impact on our lives, particularly when they involve cherished members of our community.”

______________________________________________

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.