Republican Asa Hutchinson Wins Arkansas Governor Race

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesArkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
at 6:30pm
Republican Asa Hutchinson wins a second term as Arkansas governor, defeating Democrat Jared Henderson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

