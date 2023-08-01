Republican Candidate Booed After Saying Trump Is Running for President to Stay Out of Prison

If you weren’t familiar with GOP presidential contender Will Hurd before this weekend, your introduction probably wasn’t the candidate wanted.

Hurd — who is, according to the RealClearPolitics aggregate as of Tuesday morning, polling just 0.2 points above John “Bluto” Blutarsky’s grade-point average in “Animal House” — is a former Texas congressman who hasn’t really gotten a lot of traction.

So, he apparently decided making traction would mean attacking former President Donald Trump based on the Democratic lawfare being waged against him.

“The reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 is he failed to grow the GOP brand in areas like women with a college degree in the suburbs, black and brown communities, and people under the age of 35,” Hurd told the crowd at the annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, according to Fox News.

“One of the things we need in our elected leaders is for them to speak the truth, even if it’s unpopular. Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” he continued.

Hurd was loudly booed to the point he needed to stop his speech.

“I know, I know, I know, I know, I know. Listen, I know the truth – the truth is hard,” he said, trying to speak over the raspberries. “But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House and America can’t handle that.

“God bless you, and God bless America,” he concluded, with one foot already out the door.

Current Texas congressman — and former White House physician — Ronny Jackson took to social media to comment call Hurd an “EMBARRASSMENT” to both the Republican Party “and to the GREAT state of Texas.”

Liberal Will Hurd is an EMBARRASSMENT to the Republican Party and to the GREAT state of Texas! He’s not a Republican, and he deserves to be booed off of EVERY stage he steps on. Give it up Will! NOBODY wants to hear what you’re saying! pic.twitter.com/6x3qDqGeVG — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 29, 2023

Now, to be fair, you could have seen this coming if you were paying attention to the liberal, establishment news outlets and their coverage of the campaign. Here’s Hurd getting air time from CNN because he’s willing to go on camera and call the former president and overwhelming 2024 GOP front-runner “a national-security risk.”

“Donald Trump is a national security risk. He needs to be beaten in a primary so we can be done with him once and for all.”

-Will Hurd.pic.twitter.com/Hj8PjXmQKk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 31, 2023

And here he is getting retweeted by uber-Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu of California, saying he likes Hurd’s anti-Trump tweets even more than Chris Christie’s because, in part, Hurd has a comp sci degree. (That Ted, always picking out the important things in a candidate.)

I don’t always retweet Republican candidates for President, but when I do, I prefer retweeting Will Hurd. (In my prior retweets I said I preferred tweets from @GovChristie, but @WillHurd’s tweets are now my favorite. Also, he’s a computer science major so he gets bonus points). https://t.co/n0NnG3twZE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 28, 2023

But perhaps the most notable piece of evidence that Hurd isn’t the right guy for the GOP field is where he was getting praised on Monday morning after his speech in Des Moines: On “The View.”

WILL HURD BOOED FOR SAYING TRUMP RUNNING TO STAY OUT OF PRISON: #TheView co-hosts discuss the Republican presidential candidate being booed at a dinner hosted by the Iowa Republican Party after he made comments about the former president. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/a7Y5CkEMyQ — The View (@TheView) July 31, 2023

“Will Hurd, you know what?” Whoopi Goldberg said. “Whatever he ends up doing, it’s going to be amazing. I like — I like a truth-telling Republican. I like a Republican that tells the truth. I know that seems strange to people, but they have now not been the squeaky wheel. The squeaky wheels are the ones who are not telling you the truth and I respect him for what he said.”

Yeah! Whatever that meant!

Faux-conservative co-host Ana Navarro — recently seen comparing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to watching porn on a loop — said that “there are several [truth-telling Republicans] running,” but “they’re not doing very well.” Gosh, I wonder why.

“Will is one of them. Asa Hutchinson is one of them. Chris Christie,” she continued.

Yeah, they’re doing very bad, all right — these “truth-telling Republicans.” Combined, the three contenders for the GOP nomination constituted 3.2 percent of the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate as of Tuesday, and most of that is former New Jersey Gov. Christie’s 2.4 percent. Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, is at 0.6 percent, and Hurd is 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump is at an even 54 percent, over 30 points clear of everyone else in the field — including DeSantis, who was supposed to be the Trump alternative.

The idea that Trump is running for president to stay out of prison is truly daffy; he’s running because a) he wants to be president again and b) Republicans, in large part, want to see that, as well.

GOP voters in Des Moines and elsewhere know how to read a poll and know that the candidates toeing the Liz Cheney line are doing even worse than DeSantis, somehow.

It’s insulting to those voters to claim that four candidates out of the clown car who are getting 7.5 percent of the vote in the aggregate — the three Navarro mentioned plus former Vice President Mike Pence at 4.3 percent — are somehow brave truth-tellers because they’re flogging the front-runner hard.

No, they’re not: They’re trying to generate attention any way they can. They’re not going to get it on the right, so they might as well land themselves on CNN or “The View” to get some mainstream media praise and establishment clout before their dim light dies.

This couldn’t be any more transparent if Will Hurd started sleeping in a cot inside MSNBC’s studios, a la Michael Avenatti. That didn’t quite end well for Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer — who ended up in prison long before it was even a consideration for Trump.

Granted, the Republican front-runner has legal issues and it’s difficult to pretend that all of them are merely trumped-up (excuse the pun) political canards, but it’s also disingenuous for Hurd to pass summary judgment on the front-runner in the race by assuming his guilt and positing he’s running merely to keep himself out of the clink.

Whoopi Goldberg might think that’s speaking truth to power, but hat jeering audience in Des Moines gave Hurd a taste of what he should expect with, you know, actual Republican voters.

And he won’t like it.

