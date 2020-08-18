A Republican congressional candidate posted a campaign ad Monday that went viral after she showed parts of the city of Baltimore that she said Democrats would prefer not to be shown.

Kimberly Klacik, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Kweisi Mfume in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, uploaded a campaign ad on Twitter in which she tours dilapidated neighborhoods in the city.

“Democrats don’t want you to see this,” she wrote alongside the video.

“They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Klacik said.

“Because All Black Lives Matter. Baltimore Matters.

TRENDING: Op-Ed: The Media Is Furious That Trump Is Treating Harris the Same Way They Have Treated Him

“And black people don’t have to vote Democrat. Help us win.”

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

The video shows Klacik strolling through some of the city’s high crime areas, where she says the murder rate is 10 times the U.S. average and the poverty rate is over 20 percent.

Would you vote for Klacik if you lived in her district? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3670 Votes) 1% (40 Votes)

“Do you care about black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t,” she says in the campaign ad. “I can prove it. Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this.”

Klacik asks viewers, “Do you believe black lives matter? I do. The vast majority of crime is perpetrated against black people, who make up 60 percent of the population. So why don’t we care about our communities?

“The Democrat Party have betrayed the black people of Baltimore. If the politicians walked the streets like I do, they would see exactly how their policies and corruption affects us.”

The video shows several residents being asked whether the city should defund the police, and all of them say no.

Klacik reminds voters that “Baltimore’s been run by the Democratic Party for 53 years.”

RELATED: Trump Crashes Obama's DNC Speech: 'He Spied on My Campaign, And Got Caught'

The candidate goes beyond illuminating Baltimore’s crime and targets other Democrat-run cities.

“The worst place for a black person to live in America is a Democrat-controlled city,” she says in the ad. “It’s 2020. Name a blue city where black people’s lives have gotten better.”

“Look at this,” she says with Baltimore’s decaying infrastructure as a backdrop. “How are children supposed to live and play here?”

Klacik says she is running for Congress because “all black lives matter.”

Her campaign video quickly went viral, racking up more than 3.9 million views, 177,000 likes and 95,000 retweets by Tuesday afternoon.

Klacik, 38, will face the 71-year-old Mfume in the Nov. 3 general election. The 7th District seat was held by Rep. Elijah Cummings before Mfume, a former NAACP president, won a special election following Cumming’s death in October.

The Republican challenger’s Twitter bio states, “ProTrump. Anti-Squad. Zero Tolerance for Corruption. TERM LIMITS, no lifelong pensions. Vote.”

Maryland’s 7th Congressional District was 54 percent black with an unemployment rate of 13.4 percent at the time of the last Census in 2010.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.