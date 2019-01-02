Republican Chair Goes After Her Uncle Mitt Romney for ‘Disappointing’ Attack on Trump

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel chastised her uncle, GOP Senator-elect Mitt Romney of Utah, for a Washington Post Op-Ed he wrote which is highly critical of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, McDaniel tweeted, “POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive.”

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2019

The GOP chair included Trump’s tweet addressing Romney’s Tuesday Op-Ed, in which the president said: “Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!”

In Romney’s scathing piece, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee wrote that Trump’s “conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

“A president should demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect,” Romney added.

“With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

Further, the soon-to-be freshman senator promised to “speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions” made by the president.

Romney, 71, employed similar language in a highly-publicized speech in the heat of the 2016 Republican primary during which he claimed, “dishonesty is Trump’s hallmark” and labeled him a “phony” and a “fraud.”

The two met after the election and seemed to reach a truce. Trump, in fact, endorsed Romney in his U.S. Senate race, calling him a “worthy successor” to Orrin Hatch, though he also appeared to signal he would rather have had Hatch, a strong supporter, stay around.

Some political watchers have speculated that Romney sought the Senate seat to position himself for a run against Trump in 2020.

In November, Trump publicly backed McDaniel for another term taking her through the next presidential election, tweeting, “As RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel oversaw history defying gains in the Senate and unprecedented fundraising strength. I have asked her to serve another term for my 2020 re-elect, because there is no one better for the job!”

Thanks to @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, we’ve hit historic fundraising & voter engagement milestones. I’m confident that we can do even more in 2020 as we fight for the President’s #AmericaFirst agenda & an even better future for the American people!https://t.co/APFzBzspdG — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 30, 2018

McDaniel responded with a tweet: “Thanks to @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, we’ve hit historic fundraising & voter engagement milestones.

“I’m confident that we can do even more in 2020 as we fight for the President’s #AmericaFirst agenda & an even better future for the American people!”

