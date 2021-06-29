Path 27
Republican Committee Releases 'Shocking,' 'Never Before Seen' Border Crisis Footage Ahead of Trump Visit

Dillon Burroughs June 29, 2021 at 9:16am
An exclusive video released by the Republican Study Committee ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the nation’s southern border appears to reveal numerous illegal immigrants walking into America without being stopped.

“Ahead of our visit with President Trump #RSC obtained never before seen footage of the Border Crisis. It is shocking,” tweeted the RSC, a conservative caucus in the House of Representatives.

The post added, “This is what an open border looks like.”

Tennessee Republican Rep. Chuck Fleischmann tweeted, “It’s taken less than 6 months for Biden/Harris to destroy the security at our southern border. Under President Trump & @HouseGOP, the border was the most secure it has been in recent history.”

He added, “Open borders harm all legal immigrants & Americans. We must re-secure the border.”

Texas Republican Rep. August Pfluger also shared the video, saying, “This is what @VP Harris doesn’t want you to see.

“I’m heading down to the RGV with President Trump, @GovAbbott, and @RepublicanStudy to shine light on the actual crisis.”

RSC staff traveled to La Joya, Texas, on Monday. The RSC tweeted, “Within hours of being on the ground in La Joya, Texas last night, RSC staff encountered over 100 illegal immigrants.

“This is the #BidenBorderCrisis Kamala didn’t want to see.”

The exclusive video released Tuesday came the same day that Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will hold a border security briefing with Trump on Wednesday that will be livestreamed on Facebook.

“Securing the border is not just important to Texas—it is vital to America,” Abbott tweeted.

The livestream is set to air on the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Facebook page. The event is scheduled for Wednesday at noon Central Time.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




