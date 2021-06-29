An exclusive video released by the Republican Study Committee ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the nation’s southern border appears to reveal numerous illegal immigrants walking into America without being stopped.

“Ahead of our visit with President Trump #RSC obtained never before seen footage of the Border Crisis. It is shocking,” tweeted the RSC, a conservative caucus in the House of Representatives.

The post added, “This is what an open border looks like.”

🚨🚨🚨 Ahead of our visit with President Trump #RSC obtained never before seen footage of the Border Crisis. It is shocking. This is what an open border looks like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/89zDgqCGZn — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) June 29, 2021

Tennessee Republican Rep. Chuck Fleischmann tweeted, “It’s taken less than 6 months for Biden/Harris to destroy the security at our southern border. Under President Trump & @HouseGOP, the border was the most secure it has been in recent history.”

He added, “Open borders harm all legal immigrants & Americans. We must re-secure the border.”

It’s taken less than 6 months for Biden/Harris to destroy the security at our southern border. Under President Trump & @HouseGOP, the border was the most secure it has been in recent history. Open borders harm all legal immigrants & Americans. We must re-secure the border. https://t.co/w0Li9AfbKN — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) June 29, 2021

Texas Republican Rep. August Pfluger also shared the video, saying, “This is what @VP Harris doesn’t want you to see.

“I’m heading down to the RGV with President Trump, @GovAbbott, and @RepublicanStudy to shine light on the actual crisis.”

This is what @VP Harris doesn’t want you to see. I’m heading down to the RGV with President Trump, @GovAbbott, and @RepublicanStudy to shine light on the actual crisis. https://t.co/lTZM25UQ2u — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) June 29, 2021

RSC staff traveled to La Joya, Texas, on Monday. The RSC tweeted, “Within hours of being on the ground in La Joya, Texas last night, RSC staff encountered over 100 illegal immigrants.

“This is the #BidenBorderCrisis Kamala didn’t want to see.”

Within hours of being on the ground in La Joya, Texas last night, RSC staff encountered over 100 illegal immigrants. This is the #BidenBorderCrisis Kamala didn’t want to see. pic.twitter.com/E9sCvWDHge — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) June 29, 2021

The exclusive video released Tuesday came the same day that Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will hold a border security briefing with Trump on Wednesday that will be livestreamed on Facebook.

“Securing the border is not just important to Texas—it is vital to America,” Abbott tweeted.

Securing the border is not just important to Texas—it is vital to America. TOMORROW President Trump will join me and law enforcement officials for a border security briefing in Weslaco. Watch on Facebook Live at 12 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/8S625nOqig — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 29, 2021

The livestream is set to air on the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Facebook page. The event is scheduled for Wednesday at noon Central Time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.