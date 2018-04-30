Republican Congress’ Performance Ratings

The Western Journal recently conducted a survey gathering information on the performance of the Republican Congress. We served this survey to the over 41 million people currently registered as Republicans on Facebook.
This poll consisted of 2 different audiences:
- People who were affiliated with the Republican party.
- People who were affiliated with the Republican party and also conservative.
The audience demographics consisted of people who were:
- Residents of the United States
- 18-65+ years old
- Male or Female
- Fluent English speakers
The results are as follows from the 2,053 respondents:
Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.
