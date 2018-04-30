The Western Journal

US News
Republican Congress’ Performance Ratings

By Kaitlyn Vogel
April 30, 2018 at 10:25am

The Western Journal recently conducted a survey gathering information on the performance of the Republican Congress. We served this survey to the over 41 million people currently registered as Republicans on Facebook.

This poll consisted of 2 different audiences:

  1. People who were affiliated with the Republican party.
  2. People who were affiliated with the Republican party and also conservative.

The audience demographics consisted of people who were:

  1. Residents of the United States
  2. 18-65+ years old
  3. Male or Female
  4. Fluent English speakers

The results are as follows from the 2,053 respondents:

 

 

Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.

