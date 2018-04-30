Republican Congress’ Performance Ratings

The Western Journal recently conducted a survey gathering information on the performance of the Republican Congress. We served this survey to the over 41 million people currently registered as Republicans on Facebook.

This poll consisted of 2 different audiences:

People who were affiliated with the Republican party. People who were affiliated with the Republican party and also conservative.

The audience demographics consisted of people who were:

Residents of the United States 18-65+ years old Male or Female Fluent English speakers

The results are as follows from the 2,053 respondents:

Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.