Republican Congressional Staffer Dies After Catching Fire - Investigation Underway

Police are investigating after a Republican congressional staffer burned to death at her home in Uvalde, Texas.

Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, died Sunday morning after catching fire the night before, according to KSAT in San Antonio.

While Uvalde Police and the Texas Rangers are still investigating her death, they don’t suspect foul play.

Santos-Aviles worked under Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, serving as the Uvalde regional district director.

“We are all heart-stricken by the recent news,” Gonzales told KSAT. “Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community. She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place.”

It was around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, when her mother, Nora Ann Gonzales, called 911, according to San Antonio Express-News.

“When we arrived, we learned of a fire behind the residence that had been put out with a fire extinguisher,” said Mario Rangel, chief of the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department.

Gonzales said she had found her daughter on fire in the backyard.

“It was an accident,” Gonzales said.

Santos-Aviles was still conscious when EMS airlifted her to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

“The last thing she said is, ‘I don’t want to die,’” Gonzales said.

Santos-Aviles was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. the next day.

She left behind an 8-year-old son.

“She loved life and loved her family and loved everyone and loved doing for others,” Gonzales said. “She loved the work that she did and how she helped the communities get funding for things they needed.”

The Bexar County medical examiner said that determining the cause and manner of death could take three to four months.

“As your Chief of Police, my heart goes out to the family and friends who are grieving,” Police Chief Homer Delgado said in a statement.

“In times of loss, our greatest duty is to stand together, support one another, and honor the memory of those we have lost,” he said.

