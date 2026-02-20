Republican Congressman Announces 'Protecting Puppies From Sharia Act' Amid Uproar Over Social Media Post

Amid the barking of his critics, Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida has given them something to really howl about.

Fine entered a social media hornets’ nest stirred up by an acolyte of far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani who posted a snarky message on X that said “NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

The comment was made by Mamdani supporter Nerdeen Kiswani, as The New York Times reported, in the context of late January’s snowstorm in the city and dog feces in snow drifts.

For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/zcIs4tVyly — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Kiswani later tried to claim her post was meant to be humorous — “mild, satirical” as she put it, according to The New York Times.

Fine, never shy about his opinions, then amplified the fuss by writing, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

The comment led to more abuse hurled at Fine and called for him to be muzzled.

On Thursday, Fine made it clear no one would make him leash his opinions.

I am proud to introduce the Protecting Puppies from Sharia Act. Democrats are losing their minds because I made a simple statement—given a choice between our dogs and those who would ban them, the choice is easy. They can pound sand. This bill will ban federal funds to any… pic.twitter.com/KjertyzUJc — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 19, 2026

“I am proud to introduce the Protecting Puppies from Sharia Act,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Democrats are losing their minds because I made a simple statement—given a choice between our dogs and those who would ban them, the choice is easy. They can pound sand,” he wrote.

“This bill will ban federal funds to any state or local government that considers dogs ‘haram,’” he wrote, using a term in Sharia law for something that is forbidden. “Proceed accordingly, Mamdani.”

Fine, who is Jewish, had said in a Newsmax interview that he had no qualms about his post that led to calls for him to be sent to the dog house.

“It’s not enough for Democrats to think anyone who wants to come here illegally should be able to do that,” he said.

“They also think they should be able to get whatever free stuff they want, and now, they’re demanding that we change our values and how we live as Americans,” he said.

“My post was in response to a major Muslim leader saying dogs should be forbidden from New York City because, to some Muslims, it bothers them,” he said.

“Well, if they’re going to make us choose between our dogs and them going home, the choice is easy and people should know,” Fine said.

