Republican Congressman: Epstein Files 'Existed' But Were 'Destroyed'

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said Wednesday he believes the Jeffrey Epstein files were real at one point, but have since been destroyed.

Burchett made the explosive claim during an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance” with host Leland Vittert.

“I think the files existed at one time,” Burchett said. “I think they were destroyed in the previous administration.”

He accused the Biden administration of ensuring the records never saw the light of day.

“If they’d ever had anything on Trump, it would have been out day one under the Biden administration,” Burchett told Vittert.

The interview came just days after the Department of Justice announced the findings of a long-awaited probe into Epstein’s alleged network of sex trafficking and blackmail.

Burchett dismissed the DOJ’s conclusion that there was no “client list” and that Epstein died by suicide.

He speculated that “very prominent people” may have been involved with Epstein.

“Would it have caused economic disruption around the globe? Maybe,” Burchett said. “But I don’t really care. I want to bury those dirtbags.”

The Tennessee Republican said Attorney General Pam Bondi got ahead of herself by previously claiming the Epstein files would be released.

“I think she got out over her skis, saying all this stuff — ‘The files are on my desk,’” Burchett said. “I think they all got out there, got a little excited, and I don’t think they exist.”

He added that the same thing has happened with release of information on other high-profile cases, including the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the 1968 assassination of JFK’s brother, Robert F. Kennedy, who was running for president at the time he was killed. “Every time they’re supposed to release something, they never do,” Burchett said.

Bondi has come under fire from conservatives for failing to deliver on promises to release Epstein-related records.

Burchett placed the blame squarely on the Biden administration. The congressman said he believed Biden’s DOJ “destroyed everything” on Epstein.

The DOJ’s memo, released this week, claimed there was no evidence Epstein used blackmail or maintained a client list.

The report also concluded that Epstein’s death was a suicide, not part of any broader conspiracy.

Burchett is among a large faction of conservatives who have expressed skepticism over the DOJ’s findings.

He previously called Epstein’s death convenient for powerful people with something to hide.

Vittert pressed Burchett on whether any evidence supported his claims.

The congressman admitted he could not offer definitive proof, but stood by his claim.

