Rep. Nick Langworthy, a New York Republican seen in a file photo dated March 5, closed his district office in Jamestown, New York, citing “credible threats and calls for violence.”
Republican Congressman Forced to Close Office After 'Credible Threats and Calls for Violence'

 By Michael Schwarz  January 13, 2026 at 12:32pm
Nowadays, threats or even acts of violence by unhinged leftists come as no surprise.

Surely that requires both an explanation and a plausible way forward.

In the meantime, Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York has announced the immediate closure of a local office in Jamestown, New York, citing “credible threats and calls for violence.”

According to The Post-Journal of Jamestown, Langworthy made that announcement in a statement issued Sunday.

“The safety of my staff and the constituents we serve is my top priority,” the congressman said in the statement. “Due to repeated credible threats and calls for violence directed at me and members of staff, starting Monday, my Jamestown District Office will remain closed. I am working closely with U.S. Capitol Police and local law enforcement to address these threats and to ensure appropriate security measures are in place.”

Langworthy added that he and his staff will continue to provide services to constituents, albeit “remotely.”

“I appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the community as we take these necessary steps to protect everyone involved. We will provide updates regarding the reopening of the Jamestown office as more information becomes available,” the statement concluded.

The congressman also posted the statement to the social media platform X.

One X user undoubtedly spoke for millions of conservatives by mocking the oft-repeated assertion that political violence comes from “both sides.”

Of course, mountains of evidence have exposed modern leftists as uniquely receptive to arguments in favor of political violence.

What explains that phenomenon? A number of factors play a role.

First, modern leftists, particularly women, have self-reported mental illness at much higher rates than their conservative counterparts.

Needless to say, that makes leftists especially susceptible to the kind of apocalyptic rhetoric Democrats have directed against President Donald Trump, for instance, or against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Affluence is another underappreciated factor in modern leftists’ embrace of political violence. Historically, wealth has often engendered a conservative outlook. But not so today. In the modern world, affluent Western elites tend to support leftist authoritarianism. From there, one moves seamlessly toward violence.

Finally — and most important of all — leftists’ love of violence stems from their atheism. Having banished God from their lives, Marxist atheists must choose a different object for their worship. So they choose the state, the planet, or, worst of all, themselves. Once they have succumbed to that degree of narcissism, it takes very little effort to dehumanize those whom they oppose.

Indeed, the spiritual element of our battle against leftist violence appeared most clearly after the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk. In those dark days, demonic leftists celebrated Kirk’s murder, while Democrat politicians slandered him.

It is one thing, of course, to explain leftist violence and quite another to know what to do about it. In a healthy republic, citizens argue over their differences and then vote to see whose ideas prevail.

But it sometimes feels that leftists have stopped arguing and have decided to try to impose their will by force. Where does a political community go amid that kind of cold civil war?

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




