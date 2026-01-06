Share
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Baird and his wife, Denise, were hospitalized after the accident.
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Baird and his wife, Denise, were hospitalized after the accident. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Republican Congressman Hospitalized After Car Crash, Further Narrowing House Majority

 By Randy DeSoto  January 6, 2026 at 1:19pm
GOP Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana has been hospitalized after he and his wife, Danise, were involved in a car accident.

The accident means the GOP House majority will narrow even further, at least temporarily, following an announcement Tuesday that Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California died suddenly at the age of 65.

President Donald Trump mentioned Baird’s accident Tuesday during remarks that he delivered to Republican members of Congress at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

“I also want to send our best wishes to Congressman Jim Baird and his wife, who are recovering from a car accident,” Trump said.

“They’re going to be OK, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly,” the president added. “He’s going to be fine. She’s going to be fine.”

Baird’s congressional office posted on social media that his vehicle was struck in the accident.

“Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone’s prayers during this time. Congressman Baird looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of Hoosiers,” a statement said.

Baird, 80, was first elected to Congress in 2018. He is a Vietnam War veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star with a V device for valor.

Fox News reported that following LaMalfa’s death, the Republican majority now stands at 218 to 213.

Trump also paid tribute to the congressman during his speech to GOP members on Tuesday, saying, “He was the leader of the Western Caucus, a fierce champion on California water issues.”

“You know he voted with me 100 percent of the time,” the president added.

Trump recounted that he was one of the members of the Republican caucus whom he never had to call to wrangle his vote on an issue.

He said that he had spoken with LaMalfa at a White House party for loyal members like him who don’t need “the call.”

Trump said he decided not to postpone Tuesday’s GOP meeting, believing LaMalfa would have told him, “Do that speech. Are you kidding me?”

“He was a fantastic person,” the president noted. “I don’t know quite yet what happened, but boy, it’s a tough one. He was just with us. He was our friend. All of us. Everyone one of us.”

