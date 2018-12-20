Republican Congressman Reveals Paul Ryan Pushed Him To Go Anti-Trump

Republican Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas revealed on Wednesday that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan advised GOP House members to run on a platform against President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

“Just a few weeks before the election, we were told by Paul, by our elected leaders that, gee, the only way we can keep the House majority is just all of us start running against the president,” Gohmert told guest host Derek Hunter during an interview on WMAL.

“Fortunately, we had enough people one after another on the call that pushed back so hard they backed off of that.”

Gohmert explained that Trump is still getting used to the dichotomy between the public and private sector, especially when it comes to handling members who claim to support him politically, yet refuse to further his agenda.

“He wants to work with people over here on the Hill, and he’s just not used to, in the private sector, having people that are reputedly on his side conspiring to keep him from getting what he promised,” said Gohmert.

TRENDING: Hollywood Actress Willing To Risk It All for Pro-Life Film, Claims Getting Blacklisted ‘Worth It’

“And that’s what we’ve seen.”

“In the private sector, Trump knew if somebody that was on his side undermined him, there’d be hell to pay,” he continued.

“He was apparently not shy of suing people that didn’t keep their promises.

“And so, he’s not used to being in a government setting, even two years later, where people that are supposedly on his side are not trying to help him as they say they are.”

Do you think the border wall needs to be built? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The Texas congressman noted that Ryan and other Republican leaders were never in favor of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The wall was one of Trump’s primary promises during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Republican leaders, elected leaders — I use that term loosely, but they’re elected — they were not for a wall before he got elected,” said Gohmert.

“As Paul Ryan, very decent, humble person, he was saying before the election, we didn’t really need a wall.”

Following the 2016 election, Republicans maintained a majority in the House with a total of 241 seats.

RELATED: Democrats Announce Heavily Modified Plan for Presidential Primary Debates

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.