Share
News

Republican Congressman Says Jelly Roll Is No Longer Welcome in His District

 By Jack Davis  August 27, 2026 at 7:55am
Share

A Republican congressman from Florida has rolled up the red carpet for Trump-trashing singer Jelly Roll.

While guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, the country/rapper Jelly Roll tried to use trashing Trump as a way to get attention.

Republican Rep. Jimmy Patronis of Florida would have none of it.

“@JellyRoll615 is 100% not welcomed to Florida’s panhandle,” he wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token ‘country’ star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain’t country, never was.) Take the TDS elsewhere, loser,” he wrote.

Is Jelly Roll’s career going to take a downturn after attacking Trump and his supporters?

And it got plenty of attention:

Related:
Dolly Parton Was Packing Heat, Recounted Fending Off Harasser with Gun in Resurfaced Clip

On Monday, the singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, opened with crude jokes about President Donald Trump’s weight and the president’s approval ratings.

He said his own 300-pound weight loss meant he had “lost an entire Donald Trump,” then added that “most of the country wants to do the same thing,” according to Fox News.

He also called himself and the president “fat pig[s]” and delivered a vulgar punchline about fitness.

On Tuesday, he said fans who did not like what he had to say were welcome to tune him out forever.

“For those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just want to say with conviction: go right ahead,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The folks over at Saving Country Music — a website that “primarily focuses on traditional and independent country music” — were less than enthralled with this week’s tantrums.

“It’s over. At least for the most part, and for now,” the site declared on Wednesday.

“And though the producers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and other corporate-warped minds might think he’s still the current hot thing or some universally-beloved character, the truth is that Jelly Roll is cold product, and has been for many months now.”

The site wasn’t finished.

“The truth is, Jelly Roll’s popularity and fame were always propped up by a fictitious, media-driven narrative. Everyone bought into it, from Jon Caramanica at The New York Times, to the talking heads at Fox News. Now, all that’s left is the muscle memory of ‘Oh, but everybody likes Jelly Roll’ by some out-of-touch boomer decision makers who should have been more aware when they booked him for Jimmy Kimmel Live! But then again, just like Jelly Roll, the late night talk show circuit is pretty much cold product too. Is anyone really left watching this stuff, especially in real-time?”

Saving Country Music concluded by noting that Jelly Roll is an example of what can go wrong:

“Since fame is so often bought and paid for these days, the public doesn’t trust anything, and is quick to turn on it. And that lack of integrity looks to undermine the entire music industry, just like it’s undermined the career arc of Jelly Roll.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Appeals Court Shuts Down Democratic Rep's Attempt to Dodge Federal Charges
Overnight Attack: Driver Plowed Into French Bus Stop - 2 Killed, Driver Reportedly from Radically Muslim Portion of Russia
Republican Congressman Says Jelly Roll Is No Longer Welcome in His District
Fifteen NY Sheriffs Sue Kathy Hochul Over New Anti-ICE Law
Evacuation Ordered After Canadian-Owned Gas Pipeline Springs Major Leak in US
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation