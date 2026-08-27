Republican Congressman Says Jelly Roll Is No Longer Welcome in His District

A Republican congressman from Florida has rolled up the red carpet for Trump-trashing singer Jelly Roll.

While guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, the country/rapper Jelly Roll tried to use trashing Trump as a way to get attention.

Republican Rep. Jimmy Patronis of Florida would have none of it.

“@JellyRoll615 is 100% not welcomed to Florida’s panhandle,” he wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

.@JellyRoll615 is 100% not welcomed to Florida’s panhandle. I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token “country” star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain’t country, never was.) Take the TDS elsewhere, loser. — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) August 26, 2026

“I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token ‘country’ star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain’t country, never was.) Take the TDS elsewhere, loser,” he wrote.

Is Jelly Roll’s career going to take a downturn after attacking Trump and his supporters? Yes No

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And it got plenty of attention:

‘Take the TDS elsewhere, loser’: Jimmy Patronis rips Jelly Roll following jabs at Trump@JimmyPatronis: “I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token ‘country’ star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain’t country, never was.)” pic.twitter.com/XVEO3ICPXh — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 27, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: After Jelly Roll goes full Hollywood and TURNS on President Trump, Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) says Jelly Roll should STAY OUT of the Florida Panhandle PATRONIS: “Take the TDS elsewhere, loser.” “I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token… pic.twitter.com/v7RiNb6gNr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2026

On Monday, the singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, opened with crude jokes about President Donald Trump’s weight and the president’s approval ratings.

He said his own 300-pound weight loss meant he had “lost an entire Donald Trump,” then added that “most of the country wants to do the same thing,” according to Fox News.

He also called himself and the president “fat pig[s]” and delivered a vulgar punchline about fitness.

On Tuesday, he said fans who did not like what he had to say were welcome to tune him out forever.

“For those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just want to say with conviction: go right ahead,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ok done. Easy peasy jelly roll. We can listen to other people. pic.twitter.com/Ec0oRuYDtR — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 26, 2026

The folks over at Saving Country Music — a website that “primarily focuses on traditional and independent country music” — were less than enthralled with this week’s tantrums.

“It’s over. At least for the most part, and for now,” the site declared on Wednesday.

“And though the producers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and other corporate-warped minds might think he’s still the current hot thing or some universally-beloved character, the truth is that Jelly Roll is cold product, and has been for many months now.”

The site wasn’t finished.

“The truth is, Jelly Roll’s popularity and fame were always propped up by a fictitious, media-driven narrative. Everyone bought into it, from Jon Caramanica at The New York Times, to the talking heads at Fox News. Now, all that’s left is the muscle memory of ‘Oh, but everybody likes Jelly Roll’ by some out-of-touch boomer decision makers who should have been more aware when they booked him for Jimmy Kimmel Live! But then again, just like Jelly Roll, the late night talk show circuit is pretty much cold product too. Is anyone really left watching this stuff, especially in real-time?”

Jelly Roll says if you didn’t want to hear jokes about President Trump, then you should’ve voted for Kamala Harris. He hosts late-night for one day, and immediately sells out to TDS leftists. pic.twitter.com/8xg2Jshv1T — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 26, 2026

Saving Country Music concluded by noting that Jelly Roll is an example of what can go wrong:

“Since fame is so often bought and paid for these days, the public doesn’t trust anything, and is quick to turn on it. And that lack of integrity looks to undermine the entire music industry, just like it’s undermined the career arc of Jelly Roll.”

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