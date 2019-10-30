SECTIONS
Republican Congressman Tells CNN Reporter To 'Interview Yourself' After Interview Gets Testy

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 30, 2019 at 9:24am
Republican Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada told a CNN reporter this week that he should interview himself, since the journalist was stating a conclusion, not asking a question.

“The substance of the things that have come out is that the president asked for a public investigation into his rivals and also Ukraine aid was being withheld,” Raju told Amodei in an interview that CNN aired Tuesday.

“Well, that’s your conclusion,” the congressman responded. “Sounds like a conclusion to me, so we disagree on the question.”

“That’s not my conclusion. I’m saying that’s what’s come out,” Raju shot back.

He cited testimony offered by Bill Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, as proof Trump linked receiving aid to Ukraine agreeing to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

Raju also pointed to the transcript of the Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though the transcript showed — contrary to Taylor’s opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee last week — that there was no quid pro quo

Amodei told the CNN personality that he was jumping to a conclusion again.

Trump directed the release in mid-September, following an appeal by Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and others.

Ukraine had not opened an investigation of the Bidens.

Do you think this representative handled the question well?

Zelensky told reporters multiple times last month he did not feel pushed by Trump to open an investigation.

Raju continued to press Amodei to say Trump should not have asked a foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate.

“You’re not answering my question about the substance of the allegation,” Raju charged.

“It’s a conclusion, not a question” Amodei answered. “My English teacher says you’ve got a conclusion. So if you want to interview yourself, go right ahead. You’re interviewing me.”

“You know what, if you don’t want to interview me, then interview yourself,” he added. “Thanks for doing the best you could.”

Amodei then ended the interview.

Raju offered his evaluation of what the exchange meant to the CNN audience.

“We’ve seen this time and again from Republican senators, Republican congressmen, not wanting to give a straightforward answer, because in a lot of members’ views, it’s not defensible for what the president did, and you saw that in that exchange with the Republican congressman,” the reporter said.

Last month, Amodei accused establishment media outlets of falsely reporting he supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The only Republican member of the Silver State’s House delegation said, “In no way, shape, or form, did I indicate support for impeachment.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
