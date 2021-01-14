Firebrand freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Wednesday that she will be filing articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on the day after he takes office.

“I’m tired of Republicans who lay down and allow this country to be ravaged, allow Democrats to abuse their power in their positions, and I believe it’s time for Republicans to stand up for the American people and do a good job in Congress,” Greene said Wednesday on the Newsmax show “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable,” she said. “We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.

“So, on Jan. 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

“On behalf of the American people – on January 21st I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.” “We have to make sure our leaders are held accountable,” says @mtgreenee. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/aOh9GOdN1E — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 14, 2021

“I’m a big believer in having people in office that are actually willing to do the job,” she said. “And I can’t imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington, D.C. We cannot have that. I do not condone that violence.”

Greene noted during the House debate on impeaching President Donald Trump, which she opposed, that Democrats have backed rioters who attacked police and committed vandalism.

Rep. @mtgreenee: Trump “has held over 600 rallies in the last 4 years & none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing & enabling violent riots that left billions in property damage & 47 dead.” pic.twitter.com/VA2u9LinAb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 13, 2021

She said the nation needs lawmakers who are willing to act, even when there is risk.

“The American people need hope; they need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them, regardless of being in a minority, regardless of having all odds against us, against me, or against anyone in Congress,” she said.

“We have to hold people accountable,” Greene said. “Joe Biden is on record, on the phone, saying that he would withhold a billion dollars of foreign aid if he didn’t get his way with these deals with his son, Hunter.”

At a Council on Foreign Relations event in January 2018, the former vice president recounted an official visit he took to Ukraine in March 2016 during which he spoke about how he pressured President Petro Poroshenko to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin or not receive $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was, ‘about six hours.’ I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling Poroshenko.

“Well, son of a b—-, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” he said.

As investigative reporter John Solomon wrote in The Hill, “Ukrainian officials tell me there was one crucial piece of information that Biden must have known but didn’t mention to his audience: The prosecutor he got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.”

Greene also pointed to the bombshell New York Post reports in October about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and his father’s possible involvement.

“There is an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop in being bought and paid for by Chinese communist energy companies,” she said. “This is a dangerous threat to our country when we have a man that will be holding the power of the presidency but will so easily and is on record for abusing power.”

The congresswoman took her fight to social media on Thursday.

The #BidenCrimeFamily is fully compromised. What kind of deals will @JoeBiden be negotiating for Hunter inside the Oval Office?#ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe pic.twitter.com/EqDxkVcXqu — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

On January 21, 2021, I’ll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.#ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe#BidenCrimeFamilly — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

Greene said Republicans need to get tough.

“These people need to be held accountable. Republicans have not been strong enough in doing that,” she said.

“We don’t need a man serving in the presidency of the United States who is guilty of committing the crime of abuse of power and is under investigation with Hunter Biden’s laptop, his very own son. This is not the direction our country needs to go in, and I hope my Republican colleagues agree with me,” she said.

