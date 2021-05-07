Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida torpedoed Facebook for censoring and banning conservatives such as former President Donald Trump while encouraging mass illegal immigration by allowing predatory human smugglers to advertise their services on the platform.

In a blistering letter Wednesday to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Cammack slammed the unregulated tech giant, saying it has “provided a means by which human smugglers and cartels are spreading false information and openly advertising illicit smuggling services that encourages foreign nationals to break the immigration laws of the United States.”

The congresswoman, who visited the Texas border a few weeks ago, said she was astonished to learn from Border Patrol officials that Facebook has been facilitating an enormous underground criminal enterprise by allowing human traffickers to market their nefarious, illegal services.

“It is unacceptable for an American company to allow a criminal enterprise to use your platform to freely encourage and facilitate criminal activity,” she said.

Cammack said cartels and human smugglers “use Facebook to post paid advertisements that encourage foreign nationals to cross the United States border illegally.”

She continued: “I myself heard from migrants who have been smuggled into the U.S. by the cartels that they had not only seen advertisements on Facebook, but they had used the platform to arrange payments for illicit smuggling services.”

In the past month alone, at least 50 Facebook pages bragged about offering “illegal crossing services,” Cammack said.

“Even more troubling was the fact that as people visited these pages, myself included, that Facebook then provided additional posts and pages of related illegal content,” she wrote.

Cammack noted that her congressional colleague, Republican Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia, had asked Zuckerberg to address this issue last month.

But Facebook has done nothing to curb this illicit activity, she said.

A Facebook representative said the company was reviewing Cammack’s letter and claimed it does not condone the use of its platform to advertise illegal commercial activity.

“We prohibit content that offers or assists with human smuggling and remove it from our platform whenever we find it,” the representative told Fox News on Wednesday. “We are reviewing the content that was highlighted to us.”

Cammack sent her scathing letter on the same day that Facebook upheld its suspension of Trump, claiming he had violated its terms of service.

The congresswoman pointed out that the tech oligopoly routinely censors and bans conservatives in a knee-jerk reaction to left-wing whining while blithely allowing an unchecked black market for human trafficking to flourish.

“Facebook clearly has no problem monitoring and censoring conservative voices on a daily basis, so I am confident your company has the capabilities and resources to detect and prevent criminal enterprises from posting content that encourages and facilitates illicit activity,” she said.

The congresswoman asked Facebook to respond to her by May 24 with a letter detailing the specific actions it has taken to stem human smuggling and to curb its role in encouraging foreign nationals to break U.S. laws.

“Facebook’s role in the crisis at the border is urgent and must be addressed immediately,” Cammack wrote.

