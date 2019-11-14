SECTIONS
Republican Congresswoman Stefanik Hits Back After MSNBC Anchor Calls Her a 'Trump Shill'

By Jack Davis
Published November 14, 2019 at 7:55am
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York hit back against Democrats and the media Wednesday as she faced attacks from all sides on day one of the House Intelligence Committee’s public impeachment hearings.

Stefanik, who battled House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California during the hearing, was criticized by MSNBC host Nicole Wallace on Twitter.

“It would appear @EliseStefanik is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as @NikkiHaley – going from occasionally reasonable republicans to Trump shills. #pathetic,” Wallace tweeted, referring to Haley’s new book that offers a defense of President Donald Trump.

Stefanik minced no words in her reply.

“Hi … ‪@NicolleDWallace ! I am flattered that you are comparing me to ‪@NikkiHaley ! HUGE compliment! Instead of ever standing in front of voters as a candidate or putting your name on the ballot, you just keep attacking ‪@gop women who have. Sad. Get outside of the ‪@MSNBC bubble!” Stefanik tweeted.

Wallace wanted the last word.

“Amazing but not surprising that you’re tweeting at a cable host instead of listening to amb. Taylor and George Kent,” she then tweeted, referring to the two witnesses to testified that day.

But Stefanik ended up taking that honor.

“It took Schiff less than 20 mins to interrupt & try to limit Republicans questions!” she tweeted. “He can’t help himself. & yes for the Triggered Left Twitterverse, I’m tweeting & paying attention. A proud & effective multitasker! Know who else has tweeted during this hearing? Adam Schiff.”

As if that was not enough conflict for the day, Stefanik faced a Twitter put-down from ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, who launched a fight he was forced to abandon after trashing Stefanik in a tweet.

Did Rep. Elise Stefanik put her critics in their places?

“Elise Stefanik is a perfect example why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Fox News reported.

Stefanik’s supporters, including GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, lashed out at Dowd.

“Thx @RepMarkMeadows ! It’s a good thing I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators like Dowd (who is he again?)! I earn support from #NY21 voters bc of my focus on keeping my promises & delivering #Results,” she tweeted.

Dowd later offered an unconditional surrender.

“Hey @EliseStefanik I just want to apologize for a tweet that is being misinterpreted. I didn’t mean to suggest you were elected only because you were a woman or a millennial. I deleted the tweet,” Dowd tweeted as part of his apology.

Stefanik said the damage had been done — but not to her.

“Apology accepted @matthewjdowd – @ABCPolitics should be ashamed of your comment. This is one of the reasons young women don’t run for office,” she tweeted.

During the hearing, Stefanik ruffled Schiff’s feathers by bringing up the so-called parody of the call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that Schiff delivered as he tried to mock the president in September.

“I would like to enter into the record the transcript from the July 25 call between President Trump and President Zelensky,” Stefanik said, according to Fox News. “You yourself, Mr. Chairman, have mischaracterized the call.”

Schiff cut off Stefanik.

“The gentlewoman will suspend,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
